Trinidad Tidings: recognizing veterans and volunteers

‘A Vicarious Trip to Iceland’

Marilyn Tucker will be guest speaker at the Thursday, Jan. 3 Trinidad Civic Club meeting. She’ll present “A Vicarious Trip to Iceland” starting at 11:30 a.m.

Members and guests are invited to come to Club Room, Town Hall at 9:30 a.m. to socialize followed by a 10 a.m. business meeting for reports and planning 2019 activities. Dana Hope and Jan West, co-presidents, will lead the meeting. Janine Volkmar, Katrin Homan and Marjorie Adler will be hostesses. Penne O’Gara will introduce the guest speaker.

‘Finding Focus Through Fine Arts’

Inner Center Fine Arts Institute Inc. (icfinearts.org) co-director Donna Haddock will present the first Fine Arts Ladies Salon of the year on Friday, Jan. 4 starting at 10 a.m. The discussion topic is “Finding Focus Through Fine Arts.” Light refreshments provided. A tax deductible donation of $10 is suggested. Seating is limited. Call Donna at (707) 496-5350 for reservations and salon location.

Local art on exhibit in Coos Bay

Trinidad Art Gallery’s Patricia Sundgren Smith has her mezzotint work, “Stones on Rock,” on view at the Coos Art Museum in Oregon. The respected local artist was selected to participate in the West Coast Juried Printmaking Exhibition through Feb. 9. If you are headed north early in the year, plan on visiting this splendid gallery and exhibition.

Museum & Lighthouse open

Share Trinidad’s history with your holiday visitors. Trinidad Museum, open Thursday through Sunday from 12:30 to 4 p.m., continues several exhibits through late winter: Commemorating Trinidad Veterans from World War I; 50 Years of Lady Bird Johnson Grove, Redwood National Park; and Working and Baby Baskets, along with many fine permanent exhibits.

Trinidad Museum Society is grateful to its tireless volunteers for keeping the museum and its gardens open to visitors year around. You might encounter some of these people during your visit.

Garden volunteers who turned a rocky, barren, clay-ridden and weedy wilderness into the magical Native Plant Garden and Historic Garden are Jill Mefford, Virginia Waters, Ingrid Bailey, Claire Perricelli, Laraine Cook, Carl and Maisa Kalb, Jan Brian Van Alten, Dwain Mefford, and for many years, Ron Johnson.

The welcoming docents who greet visitors and keep Trinidad Museum open four days a week in the winter and five days a week in the summer are Barbara Snell, Jill Mefford, Judy Smith, Jim Webb, Mary Kline, Laura Roback, Jackie Tidwell, Michelle McHenry, D’Lorah Hurton, Dennis Koutouzos, Sharon Malm Read, Pam Topolewski, Martha Sue Davis, Victoria Mayes, Patrick Duerr, Alexandra Cox and Patti Fleschner.

Maria Bartlett has served as a docent spanning over 20 years at both the old museum where Moonstone Crossing Winery is located today and today’s museum. She retired from docent duty this year.

Hosts who keep the Trinidad Head Lighthouse open from 10 a.m. to noon on the first Saturday of each month with the Bureau of Land Management with help from the Trinidad Rancheria: Suzanne Atiyeh, Michelle McHenry, Carol Brainard, Jim Webb, and others. D’Lorah Hurton was a regular host until she moved back to Red Bluff.

Scott Baker shines, cleans and polishes the fixtures at the lighthouse and Ingrid Bailey regularly monitors the grounds. Next open house is Saturday, Jan. 5.

Saving the World One Word at a Time

Well know Cascadia Center for Leadership directors Mary Gelinas and Roger James, wrote that they would be announcing 2019 Leadership seminars soon and that Mary is available as a scheduled presenter for local organizations about her recent award-winning book “Talk Matters! Saving the World One Word at a Time.”

Find out more by emailing her at [email protected]. Mary ended her 2018 reflections by sharing this passage, thoughts familiar to those of us blessed to live here: “We are grateful every day that we live on the lush North Coast of California and experience being a part of this community.

Every trip to the grocery store or a hike on one of our hard won and gorgeous trails, we are rewarded by seeing someone we know, care about, and with whom we share this remarkable region.”

Happy, healthy, rewarding New Year wishes.

Email Patti at [email protected].

Note: The print edition of this column announced a Scenic Drive cleanup that PacOut Green Team says isn't happening this week. However, PacOut will be active Saturday, Dec. 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Lover's Lane Turnout at Samoa Beach. Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m. Click the link for more details and directions.
















