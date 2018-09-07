Trinidad Tidings: Progress made on lighthouse permit

The Trinidad City Planning Commission unanimously passed the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse Consolidated Coastal Development Permit Aug. 30. It is cause for some elation.

However, the grueling California Coastal Commission part is yet to come, possibly not until November when the next San Francisco hearing takes place. A consolidated permit means that the same project application, which has to do only with retroactively approving the Jan. 10 emergency permit move of the Memorial Lighthouse to the Trinidad Rancheria harbor property, is submitted to both the City of Trinidad and the California Coastal Commission at the same time.

After Coastal Commission approval, work to remove the Memorial Lighthouse slabs and fog bell foundation concrete on the old site can commence. After this, a new Coastal Development Permit to permanently locate the Memorial Lighthouse, the Memorial Bell and accompanying parts of the old Memorial Lighthouse at the harbor must be applied for by the Trinidad Civic Club.

Commission Chair John Graves and Commissioners Richard Johnson and Diane Stockness voted “yes” to approve the city permit following the staff presentation by City Planner Trever Parker.

Trever’s new assistant from Streamline Planning, Colin Mateer, recorded the proceedings. Present at the meeting and speaking on the importance of cooperating and completing the project from the Trinidad Rancheria were Vice Chair Zach Brown and Trinidad Rancheria representatives Mr. Robert Hempstead and Ms. Shirley Laos. Yurok Tribe Chairman Thomas O’Rourke and Yurok Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Mr. Frankie Joe Myers spoke in support. Rosie Clayburn of the Yurok Tribe was present as well. Fifth generation descendant of the Tsurai Village and Elder Roberta “Allie” Lindgren spoke at the podium of reconciliation and advocated for a future peace park.

Representing the Trinidad Civic Club were President Dana Hope, Past Presidents Donna Haddock and Liz Thatcher, TCC Member Michelle McHenry, and this columnist. SHN Geological Engineer Gary Simpson, who has written the project description for TCC, was present as well.

Following the Memorial Lighthouse permit vote, the commission voted unanimously to approve Mr. Michael Reinman’s request for rezoning his four-plex on Parker Street from urban residential to planned development.

The commissioners then discussed the Trinidad General Plan, which has been languishing for some years through many changes in the Planning Commission.

Writing the General Plan is a very big job. Some of the elements include recreation, conservation, zoning consistency, parking, view protection, ordinance implementation, climate change, cultural and historical considerations, storm-water and septic policies, noise and a vision statement anticipating Trinidad in 2040.

Trever Parker spoke of the urgency to complete the plan this year. A public hearing date of Sept. 11 was set for the next review. The California Coastal Commission will need to approve the General Plan before it takes effect.

Residents of the City of Trinidad who are interested in participating as Planning Commissioners (two positions are open) should apply with City Clerk Gabriel Adams, who, by the way, welcomes new assistant, Angela Zetter, to whom the entire Trinidad community sends its best wishes.

Gala at Moonstone Beach

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust presents a Gala at Moonstone Beach House on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 4:30 to 830 p.m. to celebrate 40 years of TCLT stewardship.

Trustees Matthew Marshall, president, Richard Johnson, vice president, Charles Netzow, treasurer, Don Allan, secretary, and Tami Trump, Steen Trump, Bryce Kenny, Jenny Hutchinson, Shirley Laos and Adriana Smeloff will greet guests, who will enjoy gourmet appetizers, a sizzling buffet, beach games, music by the Sandfleas, fire dancing by Circus of the Elements, and more. The $50 admission benefits improvements to Trinidad beaches and scenic access trails at Houda Point, Luffenholtz and Baker Beaches. TCLT Executive Director Ben Morehead and Coordinator Carol Vandermeer invite the community to visit TrinidadCoastalLandTrust.org to find out more.

Blues Quartet coming to WCA

Portland based blues guitarist, composer and vocalist Ben Rice will perform with the Ben Rice Blues Quartet as part of a Southern Oregon and Northern California tour on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at WCA, 501 South Westhaven Dr. Pianist-composer Dave Fleschner is on tour with the group, which will present blues, American roots and original compositions. Ben recently won the Cascade Blues Association’s Journey to Memphis competition at the Waterfront Blues Festival. For more information visit benricelive.com or davefleschner.com. There is a $10-$20 sliding scale admission.

Email Patti at [email protected].















