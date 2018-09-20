Trinidad Tidings: Neighborhood evacuated due to suspicious fire

Another fire on Scenic Drive broke out last Thursday night near Baker Ranch. The closest home to the conflagration was saved but a wide swath of the bluff was burned. Residents nearby were ordered to evacuate but were able to return to their homes in the middle of the night.

A neighbor said “the fire crew and sheriff were awesome but they’re still doing clean-up.” Like the Sept. 5 Scenic Drive fires, the cause is suspicious. Anyone with information, please notify Cal Fire at (707) 677-3638.

WCSD changes

Richard Swisher has served as general manager of the Westhaven Community Services District since the district’s formation in 1987. It formerly was called the Westhaven Mutual Water Company.

In the words of new Manager Paul Rosenblatt, Richard “is a beloved fixture of the Westhaven community and has led the district into the 21st century. Most recently he secured grant funding for a water main project that replaced over a mile of aging and leaky pipe and a new 90,000-gallon water tank. The district is proud of Richard’s success and service to the community.”

Paul Rosenblatt worked for the City of Trinidad Public Works as a water treatment operator for five and one half years and has lived in Westhaven since 1989. He also served at the Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department for 12 years and was chief for eight years.

Tastin’ Trinidad at Saunders Park

The Greater Chamber of Commerce presents Tastin’ Trinidad at Saunders Park on Janis Court at Patrick’s Point Drive on Thursday, Sept. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. A wide variety of local restaurants, caterers, brewers and wine makers will have delectable samples to share. Chamber members and guests welcome. Tickets on sale at the venue.

Third Friday Jazz at WCA and more

Saxophonist Francis Vanek will join the RLA Trio for an evening of first rate music on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., 501 South Westhaven Dr. There is a $5 to $20 sliding scale admission. Refreshments will be available.

Dr. Roy King will lead a nature-based spirituality group called Gai’s Love” on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m. at WCA. For more information, call (707) 834-3008 or email [email protected].

West Side Story, which won 10 Oscars in 1961, is the Fourth Friday Flick selection on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. The 1961 musical features Leonard Bernstein’s score and is directed by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise. Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer play the ill-fated lovers. George Chakiris, Rita Moreno and Russ Tamblyn are dazzling dancers. There is a $5 to $10 sliding scale admission. Refreshments will be available.

The beautiful Representational Art League art exhibits remains on view through the month.

Sumeg Village Day Sept. 29

Sumeg Village Day takes place on Saturday, Sept. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Patrick’s Point State Park.

The event will include an opening Yurok prayer, hot rock cooking demonstration and sample tasting of acorn soup and sun-dried seawood, Yurok hand-made objects and Brush Dance regalia exhibit and Yurok stories and songs.

The event is free of charge. CherAe Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, Patrick’s Point State Park and Potawot Health Farmers' Market and the Yurok Tribe sponsor the event. Call Nancy Jo at (707) 677-3110 for information.

Fitzgerald is Rotary’s ambassador in Taiwan

Trinidad’s Harlyn Ray Fitzgerald, a recent McKinleyville High School graduate and recipient of the Trinidad Civic Club Scholarship, was welcomed to Taiwan recently by a delegation of Rotarians from her host Rotary Club in Dadu and her host family.

She is spending a year in Taiwan as a Youth Exchange Ambassador prior to attending university. Harlyn is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Fitzgerald, and learned some of her cheerful ambassadorial skills while working for her father, Paul, at Larrupin’ Cafe. Her plan is to enter University at Vancouver, British Columbia, when she returns from Taiwan.

OLLI classes at Trinidad Library

The Trinidad Library Sustaining Fund partners with HSU’s OLLI program in presenting five Fall OLLI classes at the library, starting with “Marine Organisms of the North Coast” taught by Sean Craig on successive Sundays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 7.

This class is followed by “A Century of Saving the Redwoods Option 2 (sponsored by Pierson Building Center) led by Jerry and Gisela Rohde on Oct. 15; “Lightening Your Load: How to Let Go of Your Stuff for Good” with Louisa Rogers on Oct. 24; “Lightening Your Life Spiritually and Emotionally” with Marilyn Montgomery on Nov. 7, 14 and 28; and ending with “Trinidad Soldiers in World War 1” on Nov. 9, which includes an after class visit to the Trinidad Veterans in World War 1 exhibit at Trinidad Museum. Tuition for the classes varies. Call (707) 826-5880 or register a thumboldt.edu/olli.

Email Patti at [email protected].













