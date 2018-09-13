Trinidad Tidings: Mystery, music and marine life

Cal Fire, Trinidad Volunteer Fire Department, Westhaven Volunteer Fire Department and several out of area fire departments responded to an emergency fire on a bluff off Scenic Drive in the middle of the night on Sept. 5. The professionals and volunteers worked for several hours to douse the fast-spreading fire up the bluff about a mile and a half south of Trinidad.

There is a possibility that arson may have been the cause, according to reports from two of the firefighters involved in putting out the fire. The same sources said that recent fires in Scotia, Eureka and Crannell are unexplained.

If anyone has information about the incident, please call Cal Fire at (707) 677-3638. Meantime, many thanks to the fire fighters who spent the night protecting the area. At least 10 engines responded, not such simple maneuvering on the mostly one-lane, vintage 1921-1922 Old Redwood Highway (now Scenic Drive) turned over from the State to Humboldt County when Highway 101 was constructed in the early 1960s.

Sumeg Village Day

Sumeg Village Day, an annual step back in time, takes place on Saturday, Sept. 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at Patrick’s Point State Park. Hear an opening Yurok prayer. Watch a hot rock cooking demonstration and taste acorn soup and sun-dried seaweed. Appreciate a display of Yurok handmade objects, listen to traditional Yurok stories and songs, see Brush Dance regalia and a traditional Yurok Women’s Dress Walk featuring new and historic dance dresses.

The event is free of charge thanks to the Cher-ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria, Patrick’s Point State Park, Potawot Health Farmers Market and the Yurok Tribe. For information, call Nancy Jo at (707) 677-3110.

Ben Rice Blues Quartet, more music at WCA

Portland-based blues guitarist, composer and vocalist Ben Rice will perform with the Ben Rice Blues Quartet as part of a Southern Oregon and Northern California tour on Thursday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. Pianist Dave Fleschner is on tour with the quartet, offering blues, American roots and original compositions. benricelive.com, davefleschner.com. $10 to $20 sliding scale admission.

Also at WCA, Musician in Residence Seabury Gould will lead Song Village on Sunday, Sept. 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. Fun and uplifting. All welcome. (707) 845-8167

Saxophonist Francis Vanek will join the RLA Trio for Third Friday Jazz on Friday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Jessie Hamlin, writing in the San Francisco Chronicle, called Pittsburgh native Vanek “...a superb saxophonist.” He travels widely but is well known to local audiences as well. Admission is $5 to $20 on a sliding scale.

Marine Organisms of the North Coast at Trinidad Library

Biologist Sean Craig will present a series of HSU Osher Life Long Learning (OLLI) classes on “Marine Organisms of the North Coast” on three successive Sundays between Sept. 23 and Oct. 7 from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Library. Learn about the Marine Protected Areas recently created all along the coast, including rocky inter-tidal areas, sandy beaches and underwater kelp beds and how these habitats are changing over time. The course includes a field trip on the last day. OLLI members pay $90 for the class #46835. Register at humboldt.edu/olli or call (707) 826-5880. The Trinidad Library Sustaining Fund organizes the presentation of this class and the four fall classes presented through the Fall at the library during hours when the library is not normally open.

