Trinidad Tidings: Leadership changes in the seaside village

Trinidad’s last City Council meeting of 2018 last week brought many changes to City leadership. Councilman Steve Ladwig was selected mayor and Councilman Jack West was chosen as mayor pro tempore. Newly sworn-in council members Jim Baker, Dwight Miller and Tom Davies were seated at the Council table.

Trinidad Planning Commissioner John Graves remains in his chairmanship for two more years while Richard Johnson, Cheryl Kelly and Kathleen Lake were appointed to four-year terms. Diane Stockness was appointed to fill out the remaining two years of another four year term (following the resignation of a former planning commissioner).

In other civic news, Short Term Rental Committee members Jonna Kitchen, Jan Hunt, Richard Bruce and Dorothy Cox, were appointed.

With the resignation of City Manager Dan Berman, 15 applicants have stepped forward. Their applications will be considered in a closed session City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall.

A Trinidad Trails Committee appointment was tabled until the January 2019 Council meeting.

The Trinidad community wishes the best to its public servants and civic-minded volunteers in 2019.

Holiday Open House at WCA

Westhaven Center for the Arts is holding a community potluck and open house on Friday, Dec. 21 from 5:45 to 8 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr. Bring a hot or cold side dish, salad or dessert. WCA will provide turkeys, hot spiced cider, eggnog, plates and utensils. Holiday singing starts at 6:45 p.m. Bring the whole family. Call (707) 677-9493 for details.

In other WCA news, Executive Director Roy King has announced the selection of Crystal Ange as the 2019 Artist in Residence. She is known for her sculptures made from found local natural objects. Musician-in-Residence will be Rosalind Parducci, a fiddler and violinist who also brings songwriting and trio performances to the community. Bryan Radzin will be Writer-in-Residence, a political novelist.

Christmas Music at Town Hall

All are invited to the Trinidad Civic Club-sponsored McKinleyville Community Choir performance of sacred and secular Christmas tunes on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. in Town Hall. The choir will provide treats and the Trinidad Civic Club will serve beverages. The concert is free, however donations will be happily accepted to offset costs to the choir and the club.

Christmas Eucharist Service

All are invited to Saints Martha and Mary Christmas Eucharist Service on Sunday, Dec. 23, the Fourth Sunday of Advent, at 9 a.m.

The same invitation applies to those who wish to join in the Morning Prayer Service at 9 a.m. each Sunday. The church is located in the historic 1914 building next to Trinidad School on Trinity Street, where there is plenty of parking on Sundays.

Email Patti at [email protected].















