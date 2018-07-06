Trinidad Tidings: Jewelry, paintings, prints at Trinidad Art Night

Happy Independence Day. Make a family tradition of reading Thomas Jefferson’s masterpiece, The Declaration of Independence, today.

Trinidad Art Night is set for first Friday, July 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at venues all over Trinidad.

One is Trinidad Art Gallery, at 490 Trinity St., highlighting works by jeweler Drew Forsell and painter/printmaker Annie Reid. The artists will be featured all month long, but their opening, with wine poured by Redwood Pals Rescue, snacks by the Art Gallery, and music.

There will be a Kids Zone at Trinidad School, roaming “Certainly Circus” through town, a grand re-modeling opening of Forbes & Associates real estate office with watercolors by Christopher Knopp; The Mad River Rounders and Lynn Niekras oil paintings at Moonstone Crossing; Paul Rickard’s paintings at Ned Simmon’s Gallery (Trinidad Coastal Land Trust office); Jim Welsh’s paintings at the Seascape; Absynth Quartet and Jody Bryant watercolors at Lighthouse Grill; art by Nancy Pippin and Cimo Clay at Trinidad Eatery and Gallery; a variety of local art at Trinidad Trading Company and Windan Sea; and a new exhibit “We Are Patriots: Commemorating Trinidad Area Veterans and the End of World War I in 1918” at Trinidad Museum. At Saunders Park off Janis Court, Circus of the Elements will perform fire dancing at 8:45 p.m.

“Hargers 3: A Family Affair” and Leonard Cohen Tunes are at Westhaven Center for the Arts.

Quilts by Diane Goldsmith Harger, poetry by William Harger and metal sculpture by Patrick Harger opened last Sunday at Westhaven Center for the Arts. WCA is open Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at 501 South Westhaven Dr.

Songs of Leonard Cohen interpreted by local musicians Laura Hennings, Kira Weiss, Jerryl Lynn Rubin and Randy Carrico will be featured on Thursday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. $5 to $25 suggested sliding scale admission.

Save the date: Westhaven Blackberry Festival Coming Sunday, July 29.

Email Patti at [email protected].
















