Trinidad Tidings: Holiday cheer in the seaside village

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce invites the Trinidad community to the annual Trinidad Holiday Ball on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall.

The Val Leone Jazz Quartet will perform while you enjoy beverages from local breweries and wineries and catering by Brett Shuler Catering. There will be a silent auction too. Local businesses have been generous in giving products and services.

If you are one and have not been contacted by Allie at the Chamber, email her at [email protected] or call (707) 677-1610 voice mail. RSVP at the same contacts for the most festive gala of the year in Trinidad. Members and guests and all of Trinidad warmly encouraged to attend, writes President Brian Hiegert of The Lost Whale Inn.

Holidays in Trinidad Dec. 9

The Indie Crafts Fair in Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Trinidad School Holiday Crafts Fair in the cafeteria from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. are just part of the all day Holidays in Trinidad event on Sunday, Dec. 9 starting with Santa’s arrival in a boat.

Most all of Trinidad’s businesses, Seascape Restaurant, The Eatery and Gallery, Beachcomber Cafe, Moonstone Crossing Winery, Moonstone Grill, Murphy’s Market, The Lighthouse Grill, Headies Pizza and Pour, Picker’s Paradise, Trinidad Art Gallery, Trinidad Trading Company, Windan Sea, Patty Stearns, Realtor, Trinidad Museum (12:30 to 4 p.m.), Trinidad Coastal Land Trust (refreshments (art exhibit from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Annual Meeting at 3 p.m.) will be open to welcome visitors.

Many of the generous sponsors and businesses are donating 10 percent of sales to the Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse project at Trinidad Harbor.

Free hot chocolate and cookies with Santa will take place from 3:15 to 4 p.m. at the Pier followed by a 5 p.m. holiday pier lighting.

For information on the day, email Chairman Jan West of Trinidad Civic Club at [email protected].

Joanne Rand at WCA

Singer-songwriter Joanne Rand will perform original tunes from her forthcoming 17th album, Just Keep Going with fine local musicians Rob Diggins on violin and Jolianne Einem on bass on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. Reservations are recommended. Call (707) 834-2479

While you enjoy the museum, enjoy the new mixed media and collage collection by Natalie Craig on view in the galleries. Go to westhavencenter.org for more information.

Head Lighthouse open Dec. 1

The Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum Docents invite you to tour the Trinidad Lighthouse Dec. 1 between 10 a.m. and noon for the monthly first Saturday open house, which takes place in any weather. Dress warmly. Hike up Trinidad Head. Pedestrians only. No vehicular access.

Ladies Fine Arts Salon Dec. 7

Inner Center Fine Arts co-founder and director Donna Haddock invites ladies to attend a Fine Arts Salon on Friday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. The topic is “Inspiration’s Source.” Light refreshments will be provided. A $10 donation is suggested. Call (707) 496-5350 for reservations and directions. Seating limited.

Email Patti at [email protected].













