Trinidad Tidings: Fish Festival Sunday in Trinidad

The Annual Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce Fish Festival, which began as an “all you can eat” crab feed at the Hallmark Pier in 1957, will take place on Father’s Day, Sunday June 17, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Trinity Street.

The street will be full of vendors of fine arts and crafts, jewelry, books, exhibits, food, beverages and music all day in front of the tennis court. Trinidad Civic Club will have desserts on offer in the Club Room, Town Hall and the school grounds and Town Hall will have children’s activities and plenty to keep families engaged. Trinidad Museum, the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust Simmons Gallery, Trinidad Art, Moonstone Crossing Winery, the HSU Marine Laboratory and local businesses all will have their welcome mats out.

Fresh fish dinners will be a highlight. Come early for a dinner ticket. Trinidad Head lighthouse will be open. Park at Cher-ae Heights a mile south of Trinidad off Scenic Drive and a shuttle can bring you to the festivities.

Parking behind Murphy’s Market also will be available. For inquiries, leave a message at chamber voice mail (707) 677-1610 or email Festival Director Melanie Getman at [email protected].

New County Library Director

Trinidad Library Branch Manager Kristin Dalziel reports that the new County Library Director, Nick Wilczek, will greet library staff and volunteers on Thursday, June 21 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Eureka Main Library. Friends of the Trinidad Library volunteers cordially invited. Find out more by visiting the Trinidad Library on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays or call (707) 677-0227.

Blues Through the Years

Jim Lahman on guitar, Ron Perry on harmonica, Bill Moehnke on drums and Dale Cash on bass will present blues tunes from the turn of the 19th century to today on Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m., Westhaven Center for the Arts, 501 South Westhaven Dr. Dancing is encouraged. Admission is $5 to $20 sliding scale. Refreshments will be available.

Trinidad Graduation Ceremony and Big Lagoon Celebration

Eighth grade teacher Tyler Vack will introduce the graduating class of 2018 at the commencement ceremony on today, June 13 at 4:30 p.m. in the school multi-purpose room.

Big Lagoon School Superintendent-Principal Jennifer Glueck announces the End of Year Celebration at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 14. The event will include brunch at 10:45 a.m. and a beach walk at 11:30 a.m.

Steve Poltz coming to Trinidad

Lighthouse Grill owners Sherry and Chuck Vanderpool have been self-described Steve Poltz “groupies” for years. The internationally recognized musician, comedian, composer, and storyteller, who tours over 260 days a year, will come to Trinidad for one night only, Monday, July 2, for a world-class show and barbecue by Lighthouse Grill. Trinidad Town Hall doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Local fan Janine Volkmar recommends that we Google “I Want All My Friends to Be Happy” to hear Poltz’s special brand of entertainment.

Advance sale tickets at $20 each and $10 for the barbecue are available at the Lighthouse Grill or at poltz.com. If you wait until concert night, the price goes up to $25 for the show and $13 for the meal. The Trinidad Memorial Lighthouse Fund will benefit with 10 percent of sales. Email [email protected] for more information.

Art and Music Festival

Last year’s wildly successful August weekend music and art festival is coming to Trinidad again for two August weekends: Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 17-19. Julie Fulkerson and Vanessa Kibbe are the tireless organizers. Find out more at the TBAM website: tbamfest.com.

Email Patti at [email protected].















