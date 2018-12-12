Trinidad Tidings: Ending 2018 with cake and well wishes

The McKinleyville Community Choir comes to Trinidad Town Hall on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 3 p.m. to perform sacred and secular Christmas tunes. Wonderful voices. Great spirit. Beautiful music. All are invited.

Trinidad Council meets today

The last Trinidad City Council meeting of the year takes place today, Dec. 12 starting at 6 p.m. in the Town Hall.

Outgoing City Manager Dan Berman, who has dedicated years to Trinidad’s fiscal and civic well being for several years, will be honored prior to the meeting.

Cake and well wishes will be provided by the Trinidad Civic Club. Inquiries? Call TCC Co-President Jan West at (707) 677-3655.

Vacation rental office opens Thursday

Join the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce and Proprietor Mike Reinman at the ribbon cutting for the newly remodeled Redwood Coast Vacation Rental Office in Saunders Plaza between Headie’s and Forbes Real Estate on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. There will be live music and refreshments.

RNSP Holiday Sale

Support Redwood National and State Parks during its holiday sale between Dec. 10 and 23. Books and gifts may be purchased at 15 percent off. Members of RNP receive 25 percent off (sale items not included in this offer).

Go to the Patrick’s Point State Park Visitor Center, Prairie Creek Redwood Park and the other RNP visitor centers to take advantage of this offer. Call (707) 465-7327 or go to redwoodparksconservancy.org for additional information.

Natalie Craig exhibit at WCA

Natalie Craig’s mixed media exhibit called Dialogue In Three Parts continues at WCA, 501 South Westhaven Dr.

Natalie describes her work as a conversation between the artist, the subject and the viewer.

Visit with Artist in Residence Christy Chandler at the Center on Fridays between 1 and 4 p.m. for “Art in Progress.”

Find out more by calling (707) 267-0864 or go to the Westhaven Center for the Arts website.

Pac Out Green Team at Luffenholtz

Join the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and the Pac Out Green Team on Saturday, Dec. 29 between 9 and 10 a.m. for the final beach clean up of the year.

Volunteers should meet at the upper Luffenholtz parking area for invasive species removal and trash removal. Wear gloves and sturdy foot wear and a smile.

Trinidad Clam Beach Run coming Feb. 2

Register for the Annual Trinidad Clam Beach Run Honoring Ford Hess, sponsored by the Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce, before Jan. 1, 2019 and take advantage of the $35 per runner discount. Prices go up after that.

Email Patti at [email protected].














