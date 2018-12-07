Trinidad Tidings: Club busting out the nice dishes and cutlery

Trinidad Civic Club’s past and current presidents will be honored at the Club’s annual Christmas Tea on Thursday, Dec. 6 in the Club Room, Town Hall.

Socializing starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by a short business meeting with Co-Presidents Dana Hope and Jan West presiding, and then pianist Jackie Hogan and program chairman Penne O’Gara will lead Christmas favorite Christmas carols.

The club’s past presidents, some from far away, and some still in Trinidad, who will be honored are Marilyn Westberg, Susan Morton, Marta Tennant, Donna Haddock, Liz Thatcher, Mary Showers-Monroe, Kathleen Duncan, Patti Williams, Judy Heyenga and Anne Odom.

Hostesses for the fancy tea, when the club’s antique silver and vintage dishes are brought out, are Jan West, Martha Sue Davis and Shirley Laos. All of the club’s 43 members and guests are invited to join in the festive Christmas celebration.

Annual Trinidad Holiday Ball

The Greater Trinidad Chamber of Commerce invites the Trinidad community to the annual Trinidad Holiday Ball on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall. Music by the Val Leone Jazz Quartet. Treats by Brett Schuler Catering. Beverages by local wineries and breweries. Silent auction with generous donations from local businesses. Members and guests warmly encouraged to attend. The cost is $35 per person admission. Call (707) 677-1610 chamber voice mail for reservations or email Allie at [email protected].

Holidays in Trinidad

Laura Rose writes the holiday spirit will light up the whole town, all day, on Sunday, Dec. 9. The event includes the arrival of Santa at Murphy’s in his fishing boat at 11 a.m.; an Indie craft fair, with 27 local artist booths, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trinidad Town Hall sponsored by Friends of the Trinidad Library, with the $2 entrance fee going to support library programming, materials and events and food by Frankie’s Bagels and libations served by KMUD; refreshments and the sale of small paintings by local artists at Simmons Gallery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a Trinidad Coastal Land Trust annual meeting at 3 p.m.; a Craft Fair and Scholastic Book Sale at Trinidad School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Santa in his Gingerbread Village on the tennis court from 11:30 to 3 p.m. (bring your own camera and take a picture with Santa for a suggested $5 donation to the Memorial Lighthouse Fund); Trinidad Museum is open from 12:30 to 4 p.m. with Bob Hallmark hand crafted stone ware for sale along with a stunning George Bucquet glass bowl; free hot chocolate and cookies with Santa for the children from 3:15 to 4 p.m. at the Seascape; Trinidad Art Gallery Christmas caroling from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and a holiday lighting ceremony at Trinidad Pier at 5 p.m.

All day, Trinidad businesses will be open, donating 10 percent of sales to the Memorial Lighthouse fund, which goes to permanently locating the lighthouse on Trinidad Rancheria property at the harbor.

‘Inspiration’s Source’

Inner-Center Fine Arts Institute, Inc. co-founder Donna Haddock will present “Inspiration’s Source” at her Dec. 7 Ladies Fine Arts Salon starting at 10 a.m.

Ladies who attend these unfailingly uplifting presentations and discussions leave refreshed and optimistic about the beauty of the universe. There is a $10 suggested donation to the 501c3 non-profit corporation. Light refreshments served. Call (707) 496-5350 for information and venue directions.

Parker Creek Trail

Have you enjoyed the newly improved Parker Creek Trail to Old Home Beach?

Five volunteers from Trinidad Coastal Land Trust recently installed 24 new steps to make the eroding, dangerous trail beautiful and accessible. Hats off to the TCLT people who made it happen.

Email Patti at [email protected].














