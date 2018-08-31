Trinidad Tidings: Big celebration for land trust anniversary

The Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, founded in 1978 by Trinidad land owners who sought local, rather than state or federal regulatory agency control of conservation and protection of coastal property, will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Moonstone Beach House.

TCLT Executive Director Ben Morehead, President Matthew Marshall, Coordinator Carol Vandermeer and the Board of Trustees invite the community to join in the party featuring live music by the Sandfleas, barbecued oysters and a sizzling buffet of dinner.

Circus of Elements fire dancers will be there. In addition, local artists Paul Rickard, Matt Beard and Andrew Daniel will be painting live and offering their works for sale as part of a benefit auction. A $50 admission fee supports coastal conservation. Go to trinidadcoastallandtrust.org, email [email protected], or call (707) 677-2501 for information.

Trinidad Coastal Land Trust and its volunteers and landowners are dedicated to managing coastal properties for public access, recreation, nature and open space protection. Some of TCLT’s properties include Houda Point Beach Park, Baker Beach, north Luffenholtz Beach, Little River Trail parcel, Pilot Point, Saunders Park and public access easements to Moonstone Beach and more.

Long term projects include the permanent protection for the Strawberry Rock Trail, Little River Trail and Luffenholtz Beach stewardship program.

Tami and Steen Trump, both TCLT Trustees, organize coastal clean up and invasive species removal efforts.

The next one is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15 at Luffenholtz Beach. Find out more by visiting the TCLT Simmons Gallery behind Trinidad Library in Saunders Park, where a splendid plein air exhibit is currently on view.

School back in session

New Trinidad School principal-Superintendent Katie Cavanagh greeted 216 kindergarten through eighth graders to the first day of school last Thursday. Like Trinidad School Board President Rose Adams, Katie is a graduate of Trinidad School. Teachers are Emilee Prince, kindergarten; Jody Swam, kindergarten and first grade; Jeny Giraud, first grade; Annie Lindquist, second grade; Stephanie Strasser, third grade; Rachel Dilthey (also a Trinidad School graduate), fourth grade; Emmet Bowman, fifth grade; Jason Lovitt, sixth grade, Margie Cunningham, seventh grade; and Tyler Vack eighth grade. Interested in the Parent-Teachers Organization, Trinidad School Education Foundation, School Board meetings, the spring Marine studies curriculum or helping at the school garden? Business Manager Desiree Cather, (707) 677-3631, would be happy to describe school involvement possibilities.

Lighthouse Open House

The California Coastal National Monument-Bureau of Land Management and Trinidad Museum docents invite the public to visit the 1871 working Trinidad Head Lighthouse on Saturday, Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to noon. Park in the Trinidad State Beach area below the head and walk up the trail to the lighthouse. Pedestrians only. No vehicles permitted. Leave pets at home, please.

Jerry Rohde on ‘Sleeping Through Humboldt’

Historian-author Jerry Rohde will present “Sleeping Through Humboldt” on Trinidad Art Night, Sept. 7, from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at Trinidad Museum.

The entertaining speaker will tell tales of the scores of Humboldt places where travelers and locals have rested their weary heads. Historic lodgings included Eureka’s Grand Hotel, the Benbow Inn, Tom Bair’s Redwood Creek resort and dozens of others. Seating is limited. The museum will be closed for browsing during the presentation. A new baby basket exhibit curated by Jill Mefford and Barbara Snell is on view in the Native American Room.

‘Fine Arts-Trend or Tradition?’

Inner Center Fine Arts co-founder Donna Haddock will lead a Ladies Fine Arts Salon on Friday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Fine Arts-Trend or Tradition?” is the topic for discussion. Light refreshments are provided. A tax deductible donation of $10 is suggested. Seating is limited so please call (707) 496-5350 for reservations. Go to icfineartsin.org for more information about the arts institute.

