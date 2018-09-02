Time to party for Arcata’s Sister City!

Janine Volkmar

Mad River Union

ARCATA – Labor Day wouldn’t be Labor Day without the annual I Block Party for Arcata’s sister city in Nicaragua, Camoapa. Monday, Sept. 3 is the day where folks dance to live music, eat great food, drink local microbrews and kids play, all in the closed off area on I Street in front of Los Bagels. The whole block between 10th and 11th streets will be party central with lots of activities for kids such as free facepainting and chalks for decorating the street.

This party has been going on for 33 years now and it’s one of the best of the season.

All proceeds go to water projects, the childcare center, and scholarships for students in Camoapa. There’s no better excuse to party so bring your bucks for raffle tickets and food!

Live music runs from noon until 6 p.m. with The Latin Peppers, Motherlode, The Gatehouse Well, and Kingfoot.

Food for sale includes an albacore meal, a chicken meal and a tofu meal, as well as a dessert table. Admission is free.

Organizers are dedicating this year’s party to the memory of longtime volunteer and committee member, Errol Comma. Comma passed away Aug. 6, leaving behind his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Comma and his wife, Laura, lived in Nicaragua teaching English before returning to Humboldt County. He was an important link between the two cultures and will be missed.

Engineers Without Borders will be doing a demonstration of techniques to bring water to small towns such as Camoapa. A big project was recently completed to bring water to the area’s hospital (Mad River Union, April 11, 2018). The hospital previously had water only one hour a day; now a well developed with the help of I Block Party proceeds and the Engineers Without Borders is flowing 24 hours a day.

For more information, see the Arcata-Camoapa Sister City Project Facebook page.















