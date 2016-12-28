The Hum ~ NYE ~ Cup o’ kindness

It’s almost over. 2016 hasn’t been the best year and so far next year looks even worse. As Bette Davis put it, “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.” There may be stuff happening before and after the big night ahead, but you’re on your own to figure that out. Conveniently, the calendar lines things up so the bumpy ride New Year’s Eve is on a Saturday night. You can rest up Sunday and be ready for whatever comes next.

At the old folks home where my mom lives, she and Millie and her other buddies plan on spending New Year’s Eve watching that Big Ball drop in Times Square and have a champagne toast with the animatronic (or was it holographic) Dick Clark or some equivalent host. They’ll say goodnight early, knowing they made it to another year.

The younger folks will just be starting their festivities, partying on. Your choices? Let’s start within walking distance of my house. No Big Ball, but we’ll see a spinning discoball somewhere.

Arcata Theatre Lounge once again has Absynth Quartet throwing a major all-local NYE blowout with KingFoot kicking things off with their “original modern Americana,” followed by your favorite “satirical lounge music” by the strange-but-true Scuber Mountain. AQ has some very special guests lined up for their midnight set, including Lyndsey Battle on uke and fiddler Jenny Scheinman. BTW, Jenny’s pal Robbie Fulks is up for a Grammy for a record she plays on, Upland Stories, and another for Best American Roots Song “Alabama at Night,” which has Jenny’s fiddle on it. Good luck to both of them.

Over at Humboldt Brews, it’s a special Soul Night Year’s Eve where you can “bring in the new year and dance the night away to your favorite soul tunes.” Knowing Matt ’n’ Adam, I’d be surprised if we don’t see the classic Old Man Old and the Baby New make an appearance. Then again, they tell us, “NYE is for puking in alleys, dreaming up empty promises and drunkly trying to kiss everybody at midnight. Forget about how many stars died this year, that gym membership you were going to buy, or how it's 11:30 and everybody needs to get a lot drunker.” Their plan? “Turn this NYE into your festive, collar-wearing bitch.” Okay. Sure.

The Jam has “heavy funk” with Motherlode for New “Years” Eve. (Is the apostrophe required? Is it plural? Does anyone care?) They also note, “DJ PC will be spiking an all-Vinyl set to kick off the night.” (I’m not sure if this means vinyl records or music by the funk band Vinyl.) Of course DJ PC is aka Pete Ciotti, drummer for Motherlode (and Object Heavy) and the owner of The Jam, who is part of many jams there. He often makes the pizzas too. That’s the way things work in the local business world.

The Miniplex at Richards’ Goat Tavern has an RIP 2016 Dance Party that night. You’re invited to “dance and drink the night away as you say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017 with your favorite friends,” with some DJ playing music, presumably not soul music or heavy funk, but who knows. (Is Pandemonium spinning? They don’t say.)

Unlike the Goat folks, the Arcata Playhouse sent out some PR about their plan to “ring in the New” with Speakeasyand The Conglomerates, as “music, theater and dancing all come together on New Year’s Eve.” Speakeasy is a revue written and performed by Playhouse founder Jackie Dandeneau with Tim Randles (keys), Tim Gray (drums),Tim Theiss (guitar) and Corey Goldman (bass). “Harkening back to the days of cocktail tables and candlelight, Speakeasy takes you on a journey of old jazz standards and new jazzy tales,” while they serve you drinks at your table just like in a classy nightclub. Then the tables are moved out of the way for a dance floor and tunes by The Conglomerates, basically the same band with some additions (Gregg Moore, Zuzka Sabata and Siena Nelson), costume changes and some different music — Joe Strummer and Sharon Jones to the Black Eyed Peas and Louis Prima. Will they play “Auld Lang Syne”? Who knows.

Out in Blue Lake, you’re invited to “ring in 2017” at the Logger Bar with The Rinky Dink Stringband (reputedly a bluegrass outfit) plus the requisite champagne toast at midnight and “loads of good cheer!”

Across town, the Saffire has a “Booty Shakin’” hip-hop extravaganza featuring Zion I Crew, a duo with Baba Zumbi (aka MC Zion) and beatmaker Amp Live from Oakland. Expect a lot of rappers and DJs on stage with Mr. Lif, Xperience (aka XP), Pure Powers, DJ M, DJ D'Vinity and Gabe Pressure on the bill. The party runs until 3 a.m. with a midnight toast, a balloon drop, a confetti cannon and a photo booth “for your NYE memories.” This is the priciest party going and you pay more at the door, so plan ahead. Right past a bunch of tempting slot machines, the Wave has ’80s NYE with Eyes Anonymous, should you want to take a break from hip-hop or just enjoy some well-chosen covers for free, or as they put it, “ ’80s hits to help you kill 2016.” Worried about driving home? You could stay at the Blue Lake Casino and Hotel and spend the night.

As the year crawls to a close, we say goodbye and a fond farewell for the last time to Eureka’s Local Beer Bar. They tell us, “After five amazing beer-filled years we are excited and saddened to announce that we will be closing down The Local Beer Bar permanently on Dec. 31 of this year!”

Darren Cartledge explains, “As many of you know, my wife and I are co-owners of Humboldt Cider Company. The last couple years we have been immersed in the wonderful world of cider making. Our small little side project turned into a full time job …” Actually more than one job, as they run a cider taproom at Redwood Acres and Bittersweet, the Arcata cider bar in conjunction with Slice of Humboldt Pie. The Local is closing as the year comes to a close, but eventually plans on reopening as Humboldt Cider Co, taproom #2, “open seven days a week with 15 to 20 ciders on tap along with guest taps, beer, wine, kombucha, cider to go and food.” Same, but different. “Keep your eyes peeled for an opening date.”

Are there other things going on Saturday night? I know Dub Cowboy is providing a soundtrack of some sort at Six Rivers and they’ll have a champagne toast at midnight. The EDM crowd is at some undisclosed location joining up with Club Triangle, but I’m not supposed to say more. The people who are supposed to be there will be there. There will be other gatherings large and small with folks toasting to “Auld Lang Syne,” which means something like days gone by.

There’s part of the old song by Robert Burns, I’d like to see in the year to come: “We'll take a cup o' kindness yet, for auld lang syne.” I’ll drink a cup and more of that kindness. There’s some unkindness coming before long and we’ll need an antidote. Anyway, have a good one, and if you’re on the road Saturday night or early Sunday, be careful. Be safe. Be kind.