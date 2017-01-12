The Hum ~ 1/11 ~ The Way We Were

My memory isn’t that great. I’m getting old and I went missing for awhile not too long ago and damaged some synapses, which are only slowly rebuilding. Luckily social media is willing to jar my memory. I have an app on my iPad called “Memoir” that taps into my history, reminding what I was posting years ago. Facebook copied the idea for “Memories,” which does the same thing. Then there are other peoples’ memory feeds, which remind me of photos I took of others.

Last week it was a snapshot of three friends, Thad Beckman, Danny Montgomery and Gary Davidson. Someone posted it since the trio is getting together for a couple of shows at the Arcata Playhouse, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 12 and 13. When I looked back in the folder full of pics from five years ago, I realized the band portrait (as such) was from another night at the Playhouse. Deja vu. They played that night behind poet Jerry Martien, who happens to be playing this Thursday with guitarist Fred Neighbor once again joining in the fun. Same as it ever was.

As the synapsis knit together, I remember decades ago when all of the guys played together in an all-star Arcata outfit known as The Whole Enchilada with Joyce Hough, and if memory serves, keyboardist Mike Emerson and sax man Francis Vanek and maybe others. (It was a big band, thus the name).

As time passed, the players parted ways. Thad took his guitar and relocated to Austin, then Portland, pursuing a full time career as a singer/songwriter and teacher and recorded a half dozen albums along the way. Danny followed a worldly path, becoming a globe-trotting drummer-for-hire playing in bands in Spain, France and Israel and backing luminaries such as the late great Mose Allison, Percy Sledge, Ray Charles, Alex Chilton and JJ Cale and stars still living.

Fred and Gary stayed here and found careers in the law and engineering respectively. Jerry, well, he’s a teacher and has always been Humboldt’s poet laureate in my book. He’s also written several books, most recently The Price of a Life by Dr. Loon (a must-read if your interested in our cannabis culture). At Thursday’s reading (with music) he promises to “rhapsodize about memory loss and his mother’s TV set, Humboldt Bay and a changing climate, politics both local and global, trails and bridges and the infrastructure beneath our infrastructure.”

For Saturday night with the TBT, Thad says, “We’ll be doing songs from all of my albums [including] When The Sun Goes Down, a CD that Danny and I did together — just drums, guitar and vocals — and some from my latest, Streets of Disaster.

The title track seems timely with Thad reporting, “I read the news today it’s so depressing. Maybe an early grave would be a blessing. Some madman’s got the bomb and I fear it won’t be long, we’ll be standing in the midst of disaster.” Of course it predates the coup we're witnessing currently. “That’s the scary part,” he noted, “the song seems more appropriate now than when I wrote it sometime in 2013.” The song is clearly political, but, he says, “For the most part politics does not come into the picture.”

The last time I saw Jerry, he was at a reading/conversation by activist Bill Ayers, where he spoke passionately about current events. I assume Friday evening he’ll touch on the political, after all, as Thomas Mann and Bob Marley both said, “Everything is political.”

Venerable

Thursday at Humboldt Brews, ”poly-ethnic Cajun slamgrass" pioneers Leftover Salmon kick-off their Winter NoAmerican tour with a two-day run at Humboldt Brews, hitting 17 cities cross-country. What, you may ask, is this poly-ethnic Cajun slamgrass stuff? It’s a genre they made up in the late ‘80s since there really was no term for what they were doing, combining quasi-bluegrass with rock beats veering into jamband structures. L-Salmon guitarist and founder Vince Herman sees the band as part of “the continuity of loud things to do with folk music,” with groups like Nitty Gritty Dirt Band as precursors. Drew Emmitt has been with Vince from the start on acoustic and electric mandolin, electric guitar and fiddle. Andy Thorn plays electric banjo, one made right here in Humboldt by Ian Davidson of Absynth Q. Fitting since AQ opens the show at HumBrews both nights, still aglow from their stellar NYE show. (The tribute to those we lost including “Purple Rain” and “Pure Imagination” was particularly unforgettable, especially Jenny Scheinman’s masterful fiddle solos.)

Thursday at the Eureka Vet’s Hall it’s an evening of legendary ska-core as “The Devil’s 3-Way Tour” makes it’s way up the coast with Voodoo Glow Skulls from Riverside, Buck-O-Nine from San Diego and The Porkers from Australia.

The Glow Skulls started 29 years ago with keys/sax/vocalist Frank Casillas and his brothers Eddie and Jorge on guitar and bass respectively, with various drummers and horn players (usually trombones) over the years. “We play fast. We play hard. We play the voodoo sound like no other,” they explain. The Porkers have been around even longer: 30+ years. Buck-O-Nine has been around for 25 years. You may think ska is for the young, and while the all ages crowd may not care, these guys are downright venerable. Note: This starts early, doors at 6:30, show at 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday at The Space (Humboldt Light Opera Company's rehearsal space in Sunnybrae) Jeff DeMark does his one-man show Writing My Way Out of Adolescence. This was the one that got Jeff going on his raconteur path years ago, “with laughs and also some dead serious reflections on religion, family, rock ’n' roll, drugs, and reasons why not to steal a car and drive to a nudist camp." If you’ve never seen him perform, you should. If you haven’t seen this monologue, well, IMHO it’s his best. Just go. (It’s a benefit for HLOC.)

Echoes, Dreads and a Drag King

Saturday night at the Jam, it’s a Club Triangle Masqueerade Ball with Fuscia Rae hosting the drag show featuring the extremely special guest Spikey Van Dykey all the way from Florida. While the Drag Queens typically rule these shows, Spikey is one of the country’s top Drag Kings (with a glitter beard). Earlier Saturday, before the Ball, they have an All Ages Drag Show at the Jam (designed for a "PG-13" audience) with performers of all ages plus the one and only Spikey, who will be here a couple of days early for Gentlemen’s Glitter: A Celebration of Burlesque, Boylesque & Drag, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Wave (at the Blue Lake Casino). John McClurg of Mr. Humboldt fame will emcee performances by Va Va Voom, Rag Doll Revue and Club Triangle Stars. The hardworking Spikey is also doing an all ages workshop on doing drag at Synapsis on Friday (7-9 p.m.) Email muppet33@gmail.com for details.

Across town Saturday at Humboldt Brews, it’s Talking Dreads, a reggae styley Talking Head tribute/cover band led by Mystic Bowie, a Jamaican artist who used to be in Tom Tom Club with Chris Franz and Tina Weymouth (founding members of Talking Heads). Sounds perfect for Humboldt.

Saturday at Central Station (in McKinleyville) Hudson Hound Dogs head up a rock show with Speak Simple, and the debut of Echo Rows. I have to admit, I don't know any of the bands, I also did not know that Central Station had shows like this, but Martin Fusek from Echo Rows invited me via Facebook and I found an old photo on his page of my son Spencer playing music years ago. “My first live performance in about 12 years,” said Martin, “might get weird!” Weird is okay.

Harmonious

Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Arcata Playhouse, The Flat Five are here from Chicago for the first time, and I have to admit, I’m not sure what they’ll play. It may be songs from their debut album It’s a World of Love and Hope, a collection of quirky songs written by Chris Ligon, who you’ve probably never heard of, unless you’re from Chicago.

Described as a “pop vocal super-group,” the quintet includes Casey McDonough and Scott Ligon (Chris’ kid brother), both from the legendary rock band NRBQ. There’s Kelly Hogan, who sings harmony for Neko Case and records on her own, and Nora O’Connor, who sings with Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine (among others). The women both sing harmony with Mavis Staples and The Decemberists. Drummer/accordionist Alex Hall plays with a Chicago big band and with another project with Scott and Casey. Note: Chris is not in Flat Five, but they recorded his songs for their album. He’s an ex-record store owner, apparently with omnivorous taste.)

Until recently the band only played annual holiday shows focused on eclectic cover tunes — for example a XTC tune juxtaposed with Hoagy Carmichael’s “Lazy Bones.” Harmonies are paramount in arrangements that draw influence from The Swingle Singers and The Beach Boys (among others).

They insist, it is a world of love and hope, but I must warn you, it’s slightly off-kilter. The album’s title comes from one of Chris’ songs, “This Is Your Night,” where they suggest, “Don’t just sit around and mope, buy yourself a great big bag of dope. It’s a world of love and hope. This is your night…” Come to think of it, that a very hopeful Humboldtian suggestion. And Michelle and Obama are from Chicago. Oh yes, I remember now.