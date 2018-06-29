The Arcata arrest that went viral across America

Jack Durham

ARCATA – Videos taken of a woman being arrested in Arcata on Saturday, June 16 hours after the Arcata Bay Oyster Festival was over have gone viral and are being shown on television stations in Houston, Tex., Huntsville, Alabama, Greenville, South Carolina and other media across the country.

The response from the public over the videos and the arrest is divided, with two distinct narratives emerging regarding the actions of police officers and 20-year-old Samantha Alonso Luna, who was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on suspicion of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, public intoxication and providing false identification to a police officer.

Alonso Luna, who is Hispanic, and some of her supporters claim that the arrest was unwarranted and racially motivated, while others say the arrest was justified due to her being uncooperative, combative and allegedly drunk.

The arrest took place after a traffic stop at 8:21 p.m. at Ninth and F streets near the Arcata Fire Station.

The Arcata Bay Oyster Festival had ended hours earlier at 5:30 p.m., with the last call for alcohol at 4 p.m.

By 8 p.m., the vendors were gone and the Plaza was open to vehicle traffic.

Jeanette Todd, executive director of Arcata Main Street, which organizes the annual festival, said she saw a vehicle at about 8:15 p.m. traveling at a high rate of speed down H Street. A juvenile was standing up and waving his arms through the sunroof. Todd said that pedestrians on the corner near Jacoby’s Storehouse were alarmed by the speed of the vehicle and two small children standing near a food truck were pulled back from the roadway as a precaution.

At 8:21 p.m. officers with the Humboldt State Police (UPD), in the area working on a multi-agency operation targeting alcohol violations, spotted the same car with a passenger “hanging dangerously out of the sunroof” near Ninth and F streets, according to a press release from UPD. Police pulled the car over.

The passenger hanging out of the sunroof was arrested on suspicion of providing false information to a peace officer, public intoxication and battery on a peace officer. As the girl arrested is a 17-year-old juvenile, her name was not released.

UPD Chief Donn Peterson said the juvenile was so intoxicated that she needed medical attention and was taken to Mad River Community Hospital.

While the juvenile was being arrested, Alonso Luna remained in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

A portion of Alonso Luna’s interactions with police were filmed by a passenger in the backseat of the vehicle. There are five separate short videos, totaling about four minutes in length, which were posted by Alonso Luna on her Facebook page.

Peterson said that there is more to the incident than what was shown on the videos. “The video commences well into the encounter,” Peterson said.

The first video shows a conversation between Alonso Luna, who is sitting in the passenger seat of the car with the door closed, and UPD Sgt. Janelle Jackson, who is standing outside the vehicle.

Alonso Luna is heard asking Jackson about her detained juvenile friend and what’s going to happen to her.

“She’s going to the Humboldt County jail,” Jackson responds.

“What other information can we get?” Alonso Luna says.

“That’s it,” Jackson says. “What other information do you think you need?”

“Why are you being so rude?” Alonso Luna says.

“You’re the one being rude,” Jackson says.

“How am I being rude?” Alonso Luna says.

Both of their voices are rising and both sound agitated.

“You’re about two seconds from going to jail for public intoxication,” Jackson says, holding up two fingers. “Do you not understand that? So I would stop talking if I were you. I just explained to you why she’s going to jail and where she’s going, so what other information would you like from me?”

A male voice, apparently coming from the backseat of the vehicle, asks “How long do you think it will take for them to process her [the arrested juvenile] before we can pick her up?”

“It depends on how busy the jail is,” Jackson says.

Alonso Luna remains quiet as Jackson calls in a records check on her using the name “Samantha Luna.” Alonso Luna may have identified herself as “Samantha Luna” rather than her full name, “Samantha Alonso Luna.”

Alonso Luna reportedly told the Redheaded Blackbelt news blog that she has two last names, Alonso Luna. She did not respond to a Facebook message sent to her by the Union.

Another video, shot sometime later, starts in the middle of an ongoing conversation.

“I’m not lying about anything,” Alonso Luna says to Jackson. She then tells the officer her full name, date of birth and driver’s license number.

“I’m Mexican. I have two last names,” Alonso Luna says.

“When I asked you your last name, you should have told me,” Jackson says.

Both of their voices are raised and they talk over each other.

“What’s on your license?” Jackson says.

“Alonso Luna. My last name is Luna,” she says as Jackson interjects “That’s what you should have told me.”

“You know what? My dad isn’t my actual dad,” Alonso Luna says as Jackson begins to open the passenger side door.

“Get out of the car,” Jackson says. “You’re going to jail.”

“No, I’m not getting out of the car. No I’m not,” Alonso Luna says as Jackson pulls her arm and tries to remove her from the car.

Alonso Luna turns her back to the officer, who grabs her arms and tries to yank her out.

“Oh my god!” Alonso Luna yells. “No! What the fuck.”

“You are going...” Jackson says.

“What the fuck,” Alonso Luna interjects.

“... to jail.” Jackson says.

Alonso Luna tries to climb back in the car and yells to whoever is sitting in the backseat “Get it on video! Get it on video!”

Then the real struggle begins. As race has been raised as an issue in this arrest, it’s worth noting that Alonso Luna is a Latina, Jackson is white and a second officer who arrives to detain the suspect is black.

In the video, Jackson and the other officer have Alonso Luna outside the car, standing up and facing the open passenger door as they are struggling to get her arms behind her back so she can be cuffed.

Alonso Luna resists the officers and yells “What the fuck is your problem? What the fuck is your problem?”

“You’re going to jail. You don’t get to resist,” Jackson tells her.

“I told you my license number you crazy fucking bitch,” Alonso Luna says.

The cops struggle to contain Alonso Luna, but she is able to break free from their grasp just enough to rotate around and face them. She then grabs a big chunk of Jackson’s blonde hair and hangs on to it through much of the ordeal. This puts Jackson at a clear disadvantage, as her head is often pulled down and she’s unable to leverage herself to subdue the combative suspect.

“Let go of her hair,” the other officer says, while Alonso Luna screams “Let go of me! Let go of me!”

Someone in the car, from where the struggle is being filmed, says “We’re taking you guys to court.”

In another video the scene suddenly shifts to a nearby sidewalk, where Alonso Luna is on the ground struggling against the officers.

“She’s got my hair,” Jackson informs the other officers.

“Undo her hair,” an officer commands the suspect.

“No!” Alonso Luna shouts.

A third officer arrives on scene, tells Alonso Luna to let go of the officer’s hair and threatens to pepper spray her.

In another video, the struggle continues. People in the car urge their friend to stop resisting arrest.

“Sam, stop resisting,” a female says.

“Stop resisting,” a male says.

A female can be heard complaining that there are three officers subduing one woman.

Alonso Luna shrieks and can be seen kicking her legs under the officers who are piling on her, trying to get her detained, and trying to loosen her grip on Jackson’s hair.

“Cut my hair,” Jackson repeatedly tells her fellow officers. “Cut my hair. I don’t care.”

Alonso Luna yells “racist as fuck.”

More officers arrive until there are five of them seen in the video working together to subdue Alonso Luna. Eventually she lets go of Jackson’s hair, is cuffed and detained.

Alonso Luna was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility that evening and then released shortly after midnight.

By Sunday afternoon, June 17, Alonso Luna had gathered the videos from her friends and uploaded them to Facebook.

Alonso Luna, a College of the Redwoods student, wrote on her Facebook page: “This is a video of me getting arrested yesterday at Oyster Fest by a white female cop FOR NO REASON. She pulled us over for my friend sticking her head out of the sun roof. I am not saying that was ok. BUT WE were NOT BEING RUDE, WE WERE NOT ‘INTOXICATED IN A PUBLIC PLACE,’ we were Passengers in A CAR. Not harming anyone. She arrested my friend first and when I asked what information we needed to get her out this is how she reacted. She told me I was lying about my name. How is it they need 4 grown male cops on ONE female who weighs less than 120 pounds. It’s time for a new system. I’m a law student and this is why. People told me I should have just resisted. The reason this happens is because people would RATHER CONFORM THAN STAND UP FOR THEMSELVES. She had no need to act so unprofessional. She was seeking a reaction out of me when she should have been deescalating the situation. I REFUSE to let MY future be destroyed over a traffic stop. Please do not let this go unnoticed.”

She also started a GoFundMe page to help pay her legal fees.

After the incident, HSU issued a press release that stated “HSU President Lisa Rossbacher and UPD Chief Donn Peterson are aware of the incident, and have reviewed video of the arrest. Peterson says that there was reasonable cause to conduct the initial stop and investigate the alcohol violations that were subsequently observed. All video relating the incident is being reviewed and there will be a transparent and independent review of the arrest as well as a full internal review.

“We take underage drinking very seriously,” Peterson states in the release. “The stop and what occurred afterwards will be thoroughly reviewed by the District Attorney.”

“I have seen the video of this arrest, and I have confidence that Chief Peterson and our University Police will conduct a thorough review,” Rossbacher stated in the release. “The external review will give our university community the opportunity to understand this incident in a full and fair light.”















