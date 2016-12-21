Suspects rounded up after man gunned down

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MANILA – As of Monday morning, three of the five suspects allegedly involved in the murder of 20-year-old Tyson Claros in Manila had been taken into custody.

As the Union went to press, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was still looking for suspects Hector Godoy-Standley, 21, and Catherine Suzanne Lynn Fode, 18.

The Sheriff’s Office had yet to release a motive for the killing, which took place alongside State Route 255, roughly halfway between Pacific Avenue and the highway’s southern intersection with Peninsula Drive. There are unconfirmed reports that the killing may have been part of a robbery over a small amount of money the victim was carrying.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, neighbors heard gunshots ring out in the distance and the Sheriff’s Office received a report that there was a possible armed robbery in progress.

When deputies arrived, they found Claros down on the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to his Facebook page, Claros was a McKinleyville resident who worked a variety of jobs, including being a waiter at Denny’s, a laborer at Fox Farm Soil & Fertilizer and an employee of The Stove Works. He was also a student at College of the Redwoods.

About 14 hours after the killing, suspect Cesar Octavio Valenzuela-Campos logged onto

Facebook and wrote a cheery message.

“So glad to be out here on a good path. Life can only get Easyer [sic] day by day. Got a job with my mom couldn’t be happier,” wrote Valenzuela-Campos at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12.

By 9:30 p.m. that night, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies had arrested Valenzuela-Campos, 23, of Eureka, at the Shell Station on Myrtle Avenue at McFarlan Street. His 18-year-old accomplice, Tamara Nicole Thomson, was arrested a short time later at a residence in Eureka.

Both were booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder, with bail set at $1 million each. On Thursday, Dec. 15, both plead not guilty.

That same day, Brandon James Mitchell, 22, turned himself in to investigators after learning that he was wanted by law enforcement. He was booked into the county jail on suspicion of murder.















