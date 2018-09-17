Suspect caught after vandalism spree in Old Town Eureka

Eureka Police

EUREKA – Between 09/11/2018 and 09-13-2018, Officers with the Eureka Police Department have responded to approximately 25 reports of vandalism to vehicles. A majority of the reported damage to the vehicles was tires being slashed, however some victims also reported paint damage. None of the victims could provide any suspect descriptions or reason to believe it was anything other than random and malicious damage. All the incidents occurred in the Old Town area, ranging from “C” Street to “M” Street. They all appeared to be happening during hours of darkness.

On 09/13/2018, an incident of vandalism was reported, involving four vehicles, at a hotel in the Old Town area. Video surveillance of the suspect in the act of slashing the tires was captured by the business.

Upon viewing the surveillance footage, a suspect was identified. The suspect, Michael Dallas Swan (39 years old), was later located and taken into custody on an unassociated charge.

On 09/15/2018, enough evidence was obtained to arrest Swan on the felony vandalism charges. Swan was still in custody at the Humboldt County Correctional Facility at the time of his arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Ross at 707-441-4060.

































































































