Sunday’s Breakfast in Bayside to feature young fiddlers and mossy musicians

Maggie Gainer

Bayside Community Hall

BAYSIDE – The Bayside Community Hall invites the public to celebrate its 77th year of serving community breakfasts at the Sunday, Jan. 27 Breakfast in Bayside from 8 a.m. until noon.

The January breakfast is a traditional favorite for many because Bayside musician/music instructor Sam McNeill brings his young musicians to perform from the HSU Music Academy. Live music has long been a defining characteristic of the Redwood Coast and it is heartwarming to see the youngsters take the stage to follow in the footsteps of this tradition.

The Academy Fiddlers, ages 5 to 17, will present music from North America, the British Isles and Scandinavia; followed by the band Covered With Moss.

This special music program combined with the favorite breakfast fare of whole grain sourdough pancakes, eggs, chicken-apple sausage, fresh fruit, breakfast drinks and all of the fixings, with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options, makes the January Breakfast in Bayside one of the biggest community mixers of the year.

Breakfast in Bayside initiates this year’s fundraising with a local family’s generous pledge to match all funds raised through March.

A community-wide effort to restore and improve the hall has already paid for a new roof, gutters and drainage. This year’s funds will support major kitchen upgrades and foundation repairs.

For the convenience of supporters, Breakfast volunteers will be on hand to make sure your contributions are matched. Contributions can also be made online on the hall’s website at baysidecommunityhall.org, which has more information.















