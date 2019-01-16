State of the City event is Jan. 30 at the Minor Theatre

STATE OF THE CITY Arcata’s annual State of the City event takes place Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Minor Theatre, 1001 H St., Arcata. Featured speakers include City Manager Karen Diemer, Community Development Director David Loya and Redwood Region Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Gregg Foster, plus talks and a question-and-answer period. Doors open at 8 a.m.; the program runs from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Admission is $10 for Chamber members; $20 for non-members. Please pre-pay by Jan. 28. RSVP by calling (707) 822-3619 or emailing [email protected].















