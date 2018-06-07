Small storm may bring rain

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – A small storm is coming to Humboldt County late Friday evening and may linger on Saturday with some light rain and lower temperatures.

The National Weather Service is forecasting patchy fog on Friday before 11 a.m., followed by partially sunny skies. The high in Arcata will be a mellow 63. The clouds will roll in that evening, with a 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 11 p.m. in the Arcata area.

On Saturday there’s a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. The high is forecast to be 57 degrees.

According to the NWS Area Forecast Discussion web page, most of the rain is expected north of State Route 299.

The most dramatic temperature drop may occur in Eastern Humboldt County and Trinity County, where Sunday morning low temperatures could fall into the low 40s and 30s, with a potential for frost.

