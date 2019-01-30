‘Signs of Resilience’ documents Eel River salmon resurgence

Eel River Recovery Project

EUREKA – The Eel River Recovery Project has produced an hour-long salmon documentary that chronicles returns of Chinook salmon from 2012-2017.

The movie will be shown at the Lost Coast Brewery Tap Room on Saturday, Feb. 2. Titled Signs of Resilience, the movie documents a resurgence of Eel River fall Chinook salmon and confirms that the population is in the tens of thousands, far above levels that indicate any risk of extinction.

However, recovery of the population is not uniform across the watershed. Some areas are showing signs of ecological stress and diminished returns when compared to returns in the late 1950s. The event lasts all afternoon and includes additional fish movies.

Shortly after noon, ERRP Managing Director and fish biologist Pat Higgins will show short movies about all the different native and non-native fish species in the Eel River, which promises to be both informative and amusing.

Signs of Resilience will show at 2 P.M. and Pat will answer questions afterward and also talk about the Eel River 2018-2019 Chinook salmon run. This year, ERRP estimates that 15,000 to 25,000 Chinook salmon returned, a slight increase from last year and well above the 10,000-15,000 fish estimated in 2015, but far fewer than the 30,000 to 50,000 fish returning in 2012.

ERRP will show the popular documentary A River's Last Chance at 4 p.m.. This award-winning film gives a compelling history of the river and tracks its changes to the present-day, giving reason for both hope and concern.

The Lost Coast Brewery Tap Room is at 1600 Sunset in Eureka off South Broadway. There is no charge for admission, but the brewery will donate a portion of beer sales for the afternoon to ERRP. Call Pat Higgins at 707 223-7200, if you have questions or want to book a showing of Signs of Resilience at another venue in the future. Signs of Resilience is available by streaming or for sale on DVD at the website www.eelriverrecovery.org.





















































































