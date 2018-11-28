UPDATED: Costanzo will appeal Sidelines, Toby and Jack’s liquor license revocation



Mad River Union

SACRAMENTO – The director of the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agency has adopted an administrative law judge's proposed decisions that liquor licenses for The Sidelines and Toby and Jack's bars be revoked.

The revocations were recommended by Judge Alberto Roldan in twin decisions issued Nov. 2. His rulings followed a four-day hearing in Eureka during which ABC detailed numerous drug violations at the two bars, the result of an extensive undercover investigation. A number of individuals with suspected involvement have been charged criminally in separate cases.

ABC contended that the drug dealing occurred with the knowledge and cooperation of Sal Costanzo, owner of license holder Costanzos Genco Olive Oil Company. Costanzo and his representatives denied the allegations.

Costanzo said Wednesday that he plans to contest the ruling. "Yes, definitely," he said. "We're going to appeal."

The decisions:

Sidelines Cetrificate of Decision

Toby and Jack's Certificate of Decision













