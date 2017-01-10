Sex offender arrested in McKinleyville

Mad River Union

McKINLEYVILLE – A registered sex offender was arrested Monday afternoon, Jan. 9 after he allegedly touched a juvenile in an inappropriate manner at a laundromat in McKinleyville.

Deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the laundromat on the 1300 block of Hiller Road at 3 p.m. and talked to the juvenile, who said that 56-year-old Bryan Ross Main touched in appropriately.

Main was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old, and failure to register. He was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility, where his bail was set at $25,000.

Anyone with information for the Sheriff’s Office regarding this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.







