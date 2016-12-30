Sewer/water bills likely to rise in Manila









Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MANILA – Residents in the salty outpost may see their combined sewer/water bills go up by $14.49 a month by next summer.

The rate increase was discussed by the Manila Community Services District Board of Directors at its Dec. 15 meeting, during which the board received a presentation on a water and sewer rate study from Brett Vivyan, an engineer with GHD, who is also a Manila resident.

Vivyan provided a detailed report to the board showing that, although water and sewer rates have not increased in eight years, inflation has, jacking up the costs of supplying water to the peninsula town’s 350 customers. Another blow to the district was the closure this year of the Sierra Pacific Mill, which was the town’s largest water customer.

Vivyan estimated that the average operating budget for the town’s water department would be about $194,00 a year over the next five years. If rates are not raised, the fund would incur an average annual deficit of about $35,000.

The sewer department would have an average operating budget of $189,000 a year over the next five years, with an average deficit of $13,000.

In order to erase those deficits, the average monthly combined sewer/water bill, which is now about $68.29, would need to be raised to about $82.78, an increase of about $14.49 a month.

The actual charge would depend upon the size of a customer’s water meter and the amount of water consumed.

These numbers are preliminary, and don’t include possible changes to the district’s contract with its wholesale water supplier, the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District.

Firmer numbers may be brought back to the board in January. The board may also consider phasing in the increase, which would result in planned deficits in the first few years until the increases caught up with the district’s revenue needs.

Public hearings on the increase could be held as early as March.

You can read the draft of the rate study here:20161215_Water&SewerRateStudy








