Second UAL Humboldt-to L.A. flight starts in late May

Redwood Region Economic Development Commission/Fly Humboldt

SECOND FLIGHT FROM HUMBOLDT COUNTY TO LOS ANGELES

TO START MAY 29, 2019

HUMBOLDT – The Redwood Region Economic Development Commission (RREDC) and the Humboldt County Department of Aviation announced today that United Airlines will be adding a second departure to LAX starting May 29, 2019.

United Airlines had previously announced that nonstop service from Humboldt County (ACV) to Denver International Airport (DEN) will start June 7, 2019.

With the addition of the second LAX flight, the summer schedule will include six departures per day, one to Denver, two to Los Angeles, and three to San Francisco.

Flights to and from Los Angeles have been very popular from the very start of the service. RREDC and the County Department of Aviation would like to extend their gratitude to the flying public for their enthusiastic support of the service.
















