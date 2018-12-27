Scouts will take away your Christmas tree

TREE TAKERS McKinleyville Girl Scout Troop 70181 will be picking up Christmas trees in the McKinleyville Area to recycle for donations. Trees must be free of all tinsel and decorations. Pickups will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Additional pick up dates are Wednesday, Jan. 2; Thursday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, January 5. If you are interested in having your tree picked up to be properly composted, please call Cheryl at (707) 839-3714 after Dec. 27 to select a pickup date.

These Girl Scouts are now raising money for their own trip to England to visit the World Girl Guide and Girl Scout Center at Pax Lodge among other famous sights. Their sister Troop 70536 and the 15 oldest girls of Troop 70181 each successfully made the three-week trips to England and Wales in the summer of 2013 and the summer of 2016 thanks to their efforts and the support of our Humboldt community.

Cub Scouts are also doing Christmas tree pickup. Anyone interested in having their tree picked up and hauled to green waste on Jan. 5 or 6 can call or text their name, address, phone number and preferred date (Jan. 5 or 6) to (707) 440-9272. They can also email this information to [email protected]. A small donation request but not required. Arcata, McKinleyville and Blue Lake. Submitted photo















