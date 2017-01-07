Revenge is alleged motive in Manila murder

Paul Mann

Mad River Union

EUREKA/MANILA – The murder last month of a McKinleyville man in Manila was retribution for his alleged sexual molesting of the daughter of two of the five suspects, according to arrest records.

The 3-year-old girl’s parents, Catherine Suzanne Lynn Fode, 18, and Brandon James Mitchell, 22, are charged by Humboldt County Sheriff Deputies with the shooting death of Tyson Eduardo Claros, 20, at about 2 a.m. Dec. 12 on the shoulder of State Route 255.

Claros, evidently unarmed, was felled by multiple gunshots when he was pulled over by assailants about halfway between Pacific Avenue and the highway’s southern intersection with Peninsula Drive.

The other suspects are Tamara Nicole Thomson, 18, her boyfriend, Cesar Valenzuela-Campos, 23, and Hector Godoy-Standley, 21, boyfriend of the child’s mother.

According to the arrest records in the case, Valenzuela-Campos told sheriff’s investigators that Mitchell, the father of the child, shot Claros several times with a semi-automatic .45 caliber hand gun as the victim got out of the front seat of the car in which he had been a passenger. Officers found a number of .45 shell casings at the crime scene.

However, Thomson told officers that her boyfriend, Valenzuela-Campos, disposed of a .22 caliber revolver minutes after the murder, according to the statement she gave to investigators. They recovered the gun from the location Thomson described.

Some 14 hours after the killing, Valenzuela-Campos logged onto Facebook on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 5:30 p.m. and posted, “So glad to be out here on a good path. Life can only get Easyer [sic] day by day. Got a job with my mom couldn’t be happier.”

By 9:30 p.m. that night, sheriff’s deputies had arrested him at the Shell Station on Myrtle Avenue at McFarlan Street, Eureka. His 18-year-old accomplice and girlfriend, Thomson, was arrested a short time later at a residence in Eureka.

All five suspects have been arraigned for murder and carjacking. Four of them are accused of possessing a firearm. Mitchell is accused of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm. He is being held on $1.5 million bail. He turned himself in when he learned he was wanted by law enforcement. Bail for the other suspects was set at $1.25 million each.

Claros, pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, described himself on his Facebook page as a resident of McKinleyville, a student at College of the Redwoods, a waiter at Denny’s, a laborer at Fox Farm Soil & Fertilizer and an employee of American Stove Works in Eureka.















