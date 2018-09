OOOH LA LA Pin-ups on Tour brings its retro burlesque show to the Arcata Veterans Hall, 1425 J St. in Arcata on Saturday, Sept. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Dinner, created by the Legion Auxiliary, is at 6 p.m., with a recommended $10 donation. Cocktails will be available. Vintage attire is encouraged. Veterans and those on active duty are admitted free. pinupsontour.com Submitted photo