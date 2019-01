Jose Quezada, pictured above with his mother, will host a free public reception to showcase his nature photographs from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3 at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center, 569 South G St. in Arcata,. Quezada’s art is on display through February in a show sponsored by Friends of the Arcata Marsh. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.