Print your legal notices in the Mad River Union and save money!

In planning your placement of future legal notices in Humboldt County publications, please consider doing so in the Mad River Union (adjudicated as a Newspaper of General Circulation on Nov. 1, 2013 by Humboldt County Superior Court Judge W. Bruce Watson, Decree No. CV130613). Of the publications vying for your public notice dollar, you won’t find another less expensive, more accurate or easier to work with. Please keep us in mind for your legal notification needs. We can print your fictitious business name statements, abandonment of fictitious business name statement, name change, summons (civil or divorce), trustee sale, ABC Notice (alcohol), bulk transfer, citation-adoptions, dissolution of partnerships, with from partnerships, notice of petition to administer estates, agendas, ordinances, meeting notices and just about anything you can think of.

Email us at legals@madriverunion.com or carll (707) 826-7000. You can mail us at Mad River Union, 791 Eighth St. No. 8, Arcata, CA 95521.