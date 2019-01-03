Permits sought for new downtown cannabis shops

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

ARCATA – The Arcata Planning Commission will consider issuing permits for two new cannabis stores proposed for Downtown Arcata at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 736 F St.

Humboldt County’s oldest head shop, Pacific Paradise at 1087 H St., is seeking a use permit to sell cannabis in the existing retail setting. The applicant doesn’t plan to make any changes to the exterior of the building, but will create a secure storage area inside and will install an odor filtration system.

According to an application submitted to the city, Pacific Paradise will create a lounge area inside the store where patrons can sit in vintage theater seats from the old Arcata Theatre and read the store’s cannabis menu while waiting for their budtenders. The store will feature locally grown cannabis products and will occasionally offer celebrity cannabis lines such as Chong’s Choice and Willie’s Reserve.

The store’s proposed hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

The other proposed store is called Fireplace, and would be located at 1041 F St., Suite A. Like Pacific Paradise, the store would include a secure storage area as well as security and cameras. The store would be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Arcata planning staff is recommending approval for both projects. If the commission agrees, Arcata would have a total of four cannabis stores. Existing cannabis retailers include the Humboldt Patient Resource Center at 980 Sixth St. and Heart of Humboldt at 601 I St.















