Obituary: Ursula Mayclin Melvin, Aug. 8, 1969 – Dec. 16, 2018

Ursula Mayclin Melvin, daughter of Jim and Susan Stephenson of Trinidad, California, died on Dec. 16, 2018 at Hopewell Hospice House, Portland, Oregon, after a 3 ½ year dance with ovarian cancer.

Ursula possessed a warm, inviting, and adventurous spirit. She was quick to start up a conversation and to share her contagious laugh. Ursula had the gifts of listening, caring and making one feel valued.

She loved being in nature and was a gardener, sharing this love with her children as soon as they could walk. She taught children care of animals at the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory, was an equestrian trail guide in the California Trinity Mountains, and helped disabled children ride horses. She led river rafting trips across the western U.S., worked for Naturalists at Large and the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), led backpacking, sea kayaking, rafting and climbing courses.

Ursula was also a Montessori student and teacher. She co-founded the Michael Olaf Montessori Company and worked in this family business in many capacities over the years. She collaborated in the creation of the Montessori Aid to Life initiative (aidtolife.org) for the Association Montessori Internationale, and shared her teaching and parenting experiences freely.

Ursula was born on Aug. 8, 1969 in San Francisco. She has lived in the U.S.A., England, Peru, Germany and the Virgin Islands. She traveled to West Africa, Japan, Europe, South America. In 2000 she traveled to Cuba with her brother Michael Stephenson and other members of the Humboldt Country Afro-Cuban band “Kochimbo.”

Her last trip, in September 2018, was to Argentina with her sister Narda.

Arts and education were important to Ursula. She studied classical ballet with teachers from the Royal Academy of Dance London, and African dance. She studied art at Lacoste in France, the California College of the Arts in Oakland, and San Francisco State University, earning a BA in studio arts from Humboldt State University where she was a regular volunteer with LEAP, the Leadership Education Adventure Program. She earned a Montessori graduate diploma, and a M.Ed from Loyola University Maryland.

Ursula was always there for others, feeding the homeless, introducing innercity youth to the wonders of nature, supporting the Tibetan Nuns Project. Many have been inspired by her life and will miss her.

Ursula brought her family to Humboldt County many times, for Suzuki Summer Academy, the Trinidad Museum and Library, to HSU for performances and the Natural History Museum, the beaches and forests, grandparents and wonderful friends. These family visits will continue.

Ursula is survived by her husband Charles Carroll, son Fischer Carroll, daughter Alexandra Carroll, mother and stepfather Susan and Jim Stephenson, father and stepmother Carole and Doug Melvin, sister and brother-in-law Narda and Ulysses Sherman, brother and sister-in-law Michael Stephenson and Lucy Allen. And many other dear relatives and friends.

Donations in Ursula’s memory can be made to the Tibetan Nun’s project tnp.org, or, as Ursula suggested, plant a tree in her memory. Her favorite was the Gingko biloba.











































