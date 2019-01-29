OBITUARY: Robert (Bob) John Hughes, Nov. 16, 1930 – Jan. 11, 2019

About death Bob always said, “We all get a turn.” His turn came peacefully on Friday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2019 at Timber Ridge, McKinleyville.

He is survived by his wife, Sally Williams, three children, Susan Hendrickson (Boyd), Robert Hughes (Yvonne), Linda Gorman (Peter) and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Boyd and Eula Hughes, brother, Eldon, sister Twila and first wife, Madeline, mother of his children.

Bob was born and raised in East Los Angeles where his friends were an eclectic group. Many of their parents had immigrated to the United States from Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Mexico.

From Humboldt State University he received a BS degree in 1955 and a masters in 1960. From the University of Utah he received a PhD in 1973. While at HSU Bob played football, and from among his fellow athletes met his second group of lifelong friends.

Bob’s first job after graduation was teaching biology and coaching at Arcata High School. He then moved to Orange County where he taught and coached before going into high school administration. Following early retirement in 1986, as principal of Laguna Beach High School, he returned to Arcata. He taught the Administrative Credential Program at HSU for 10 years and served on the HSU Alumni board including two years as president. He also did AIDS education for the Karuk tribe and served as an interim school superintendent in Hoopa.

One of the events Bob will be most remembered for is his annual pig roast out at the cookhouse at Babich Ranch in Crannell. It usually occurred the second weekend in August bringing together his family, high school and college friends plus many of the friends who came into his life during his career and retirement. We miss his wonderful smile, sense of humor and enthusiasm for life.

