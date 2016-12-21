Obituary: Marvin LeRoy Trump

Marvin LeRoy Trump, 94, died Dec. 9, 2016 after a long and fulfilling life. Born May 23, 1922 in San Diego, Marvin spent most of his childhood in Whittier before moving to Portland, Ore. for high school. In 1942, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and became a pilot, flying B-17 and B-29 bombers; WWII ended before he could deploy overseas.

Following his military service, he earned an M.A. in architecture from UC Berkeley and left the States in 1951 for Europe, where he spent several years travelling around Europe in the summers and working as an architect in Sweden during the winters.

In 1953, he returned to Arcata with his first wife, Natalia, with whom he had a son, Michael. In 1960, he opened an architecture firm in Eureka with his business partner Bud Sauble; by this time he was a single parent. Four years later, Marvin married Kirsten, a native of Denmark, and they had two sons, Erik and Steen.

During his long career, Marvin designed a wide diversity of buildings including the Eureka-Arcata Airport Terminal, Arcata City Hall, Arcata Swimming Pool, Sacred Heart Church (Eureka), Lutheran Church of Arcata, Redwoods Monastery (Whitethorn), and numerous residential homes. After retirement in 1992, Marvin took up golf, and – under the tutelage of Michael Hayes – rediscovered his youthful interest in oil painting. As with his architectural designs, Marvin painted in a wide variety of styles and had three memorable exhibits at the Westhaven Center for the Arts and also had his work displayed at several other local galleries.

In addition to golfing and painting, Marvin found great pleasure in fishing, gardening and reading. He was a devoted listener of classical music on public radio, and – with his sons and grandsons – he backpacked regularly in the Marble and Trinity mountains into his ’70s.

In 1978, in response to a plan by California State Parks to create a new park from Moonstone Beach to Trinidad, Marvin joined with fellow coastal homeowners and helped establish the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust, which took on the task of providing public access to our beautiful coast and protecting for the public benefit the natural beauty and character of Humboldt County from Little River to Big Lagoon.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel (Peggy) and Glen Trump; his son Michael; and his good friend Steele Wotkyns, “uncle” to Erik and Steen. He is survived by his wife, Kirsten; sister, Metha Bell Dunlap; sons, Erik and Steen, and their wives, Jesse and Tami; daughter-in-law, Kathryn Breininger; grandchildren, Shauen (wife Krista), Maia, Miles, and Alison; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Elijah and Isaiah; nephews, Greg and Jeff Dunlap; and numerous cousins in the U.S. and Canada.

Marvin will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will take place in the summer of 2017. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Trinidad Coastal Land Trust (P.O. Box 457, Trinidad, CA 95570), the Westhaven Center for the Arts (501 South Westhaven Dr., Trinidad, CA 95570), or Hospice of Humboldt (3327 Timber Fall Ct., Eureka CA 95503).







