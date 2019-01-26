OBITUARY: Frances Suzanne Moore

June 20, 1935 – Nov. 17, 2018

Suzanne Moore lived an adventurous, creative, loving and unconventional life.

She was born June 20, 1935 in Detroit Michigan to Franceska and Francis Moore during the Great Depression. Her childhood experiences of eating pheasant from traps in the vacant lot and venison from her father’s deer hunting, along with picking up coal scattered on the tracks in her wagon gave her a can-do approach and sense that there is always a way even if there isn’t money. She added country skills when they moved to Wisconsin.

Suzanne set off for California at age 22 and joined the U.S. Navy serving as a journalist, a career she continued at CalTech’s Jet Propulsion Lab and beyond. Suzanne was an avid sailor and Scuba diver and went on to design and manufacture customized wet suits as the owner of Surf’n Sea in San Diego. She also learned to fly small aircraft and joined the Army Reserves.

An early activist and volunteer, she served as chair of the San Diego Chapter of the Gay Academic Union; published Plain Brown Rapper (distributed in 13 states) to inform educate, and fight discrimination against the Gay and Lesbian community; nurtured the dying in the AIDS ward at UCSD Medical Center, and lovingly mentored many young people in finding their authentic selves.

After living as a self-employed graphic artist and House Goddess for 10 years, Suzanne moved to Eureka in 2002 where she assisted and cared for Charlynn, her partner of 28 years during her journey with cancer and death.

Suzanne and Charlynn were members of both the San Diego and Humboldt Unitarian Universalist communities where Suzanne served as a leader Earth-based spiritual services bringing her visionary, artistic and nurturing gifts to benefit all present.

Suzanne died on Veterans Day, Nov. 17, 2018 from a stroke which gave her just enough time for friends to share their love with her and bid her safe voyage.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Humboldt Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 22 Fellowship Way in Bayside, Calif., followed by an Imbolc Ceremony at 5 p.m.

All are welcome.















