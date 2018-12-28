NPA’s Amaya Bechler honored for science work

FINALIST AWARD Amaya Bechler, left, a 10th grade student at Northcoast Preparatory Academy received a “finalist” award for her science fair project titled “How Does Tidal Wetland Restoration in the Humboldt Bay Affect Bird Diversity and Occurrence?” at a recent ceremony in Sacramento hosted by the California Association of Professional Scientists. She was one of 13 students selected to attend from those that had received awards at the state science fair. She is pictured at left with other California award winners. Bechler received $500 and a letter of recommendation. Submitted photo















