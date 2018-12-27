Meet the championship Sunny Brae Middle School Girls Cross Country Team

Sunny Brae Middle School

SUNNY BRAE – The Sunny Brae Middle School Girls Cross Country Team earned first place in the 2018 Cross Country Championships for 6th through 8th grade girls on Oct. 18.

The team, coached by Sunny Brae math teacher Amy Taylor, consists of 12 girls, some new to the sport and some experienced runners.

Together they won the regional race, held at the Arcata Community Center and sponsored by Rotary Club of Arcata Sunrise, Six Rivers Running Club and the City of Arcata.

Coach Taylor is thrilled with the team’s achievement, and is proud that the 8th graders will bring strong running skills to high school next year. She has high hopes for another successful running season in 2019. Way to go, girls!

For more information about Sunny Brae Middle School, visit sunnybraemiddleschool.org.















