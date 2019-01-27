Meet the Arcata Chamber’s Non-Profit of the Year nominees

Joellen Clark-Peterson

Arcata Chamber of Commerce

HUMBOLDT – What do you value most: nature, art, or life and death? The members of the Arcata Chamber will have this tough decision to make this week when facing a choice between nominees for Nonprofit of the Year award.

Friends of the Dunes

Many local school children don’t have parents able or interested in taking them to the beach. Friends of the Dunes, however, has a program called Bay to Dunes that buses in school children, at no cost to them, to the dunes where they have the opportunity to learn hands-on about the environment and get to experience, first-hand, the passion of the guides who take care of our coast.

Friends of the Dunes also regularly offers free guided walks, workshops and lectures out of their nature center.

Currently conducting the Dunes Climate Ready study, Friends of the Dunes is analyzing historic shoreline changes based on photo records and GPS technology. The study will help predict sea level rise and the impacts.

Ashley Hansen, the outreach coordinator, says, “Our donors understand that we are restoring the natural diversity in the dunes and want these free educational opportunities and programs to continue at no cost to participants as part of our mission to conserve and steward coastal environments.”

Dell’Arte

Perhaps nature births art and this is where Dell’Arte steps in and catches the baton. Founded in 1971, there is no other place like it in the world, according to Producing Artistic Director Michael Fields.

“We are an international school, a professional company with 40 people who come from outside the area to learn. We have strong fingers engaged in the community and perform locally and internationally,” Fields said. “As we say, ‘we’re around the world and down the block’.”

Dell’Arte brings performances to rural areas, having offered free shows to 7,000 rural attendees this holiday. They are also engaged in long-term programs with the Wiyot Tribe and the prison.

Explaining why Dell’Arte is rooted in responding to the lives of locals, Fields explained that, “With the Greeks, when they’d have a war, a playwright would write about it and it’d bring catharsis through theatre – an artform that unites people and gives medium to our times and a place to gather, vent, and share.”

One reason that Dell’Arte has become more of a destination than ever is that people want to train without the distractions found within an urban environment and is excited about an expansion of their menu of offerings, “Soon we’ll be teaching teachers.”

Hospice of Humboldt

A rural renaissance took place in Humboldt county in the 1970s. Not only was Dell’Arte born, but a group of local people, who didn’t know each other, met at a seminar in Marin to learn about Hospice and pain management. Among the group was a doctor, a nurse, a pastor, and an administrator. Because of them, we were one of the first Hospices to form in the United States.

Joe Rogers, the CEO of Hospice of Humboldt explained how they are experts in end-of-life care which covers mind, body, and spirit. “Death and dying is something a lot of us don’t talk about it until it stares us in the face. We don’t run away. We’re there for people when they need it most with education, nursing, personal care, pain relief, and grief support,” she said.

Most people want to die at home and if it weren’t for Hospice, people would be dying more often in the emergency room and in ICU.

End-of-life care is an expertise, a whole area of speciality and Rogers says they’re looking at working more closely with local hospitals and skilled nursing facilities. “That’s where a lot of our patients are – the better for everyone that we be involved earlier,” Rogers said.

This is the last in a series on the three nominees in each of six categories of Arcata’s Annual Business Leadership Awards, featuring interviews with Non-Profit Business of the Year nominees.

Winners will be announced at the awards event on Feb. 23 at the Arcata Community Center. Tickets can be bought at the Arcata Chamber or on Brown Paper Tickets online.

Editor’s note: Special thanks to Joellen Clark-Peterson, Arcata Chamber executive director, for her extraordinary efforts and contributions in creating this series highlighting extraordinary local businesses.















