Meet Arcata’s 2017 First Baby

Arcata's first baby of 2017 took her time coming into the world, all 7 pounds, 9 ounces of her arriving at 10:44 p.m. on New Year's Day. Kouslaa Ixchel Mata was born to Talisa and David Mata in Mad River Community Hospital's Trillium Birth Center. The Eureka family received a gift basket filled with items donated by Bubbles, Mad River Community Hospital Volunteers, Theresa Gonzales, Jodi DiMinno, the Mad River Union, Toni's restaurant, Wildberries Marketplace, Arcata Scoop, the Redwood Empire Quilting Guild, Arcata Exchange and the Arcata School of Massage.















