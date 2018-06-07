McKinleyville to view ‘The Danger of a Single Story’

Jack Durham

Mad River Union

MCKINLEYVILLE – A group that formed last year to confront racism in McKinleyville is holding its first public event this week.

The McKinleyville Alliance for Racial Equity (MARE) will show Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s TED talk “The Danger of a Single Story” and hold a discussion about it on Thursday, June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grace Good Shepherd Church, 1450 Hiller Rd. in McKinleyville. The event is free of charge and open to all.

In the TED talk, the Nigerian novelist talks about the dangers of cultures being underrepresented and the consequences that come from it.

MARE is made up of numerous community leaders representing various organizations including school administrators, health care providers, American Indian organizations and various McKinleyville residents. The group grew out of discussions that took place last year during meetings of the McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC).

The discussions were sparked, in part, by the stabbing death of David Josiah Lawson in Arcata in April 2017. A white McKinleyville resident was arrested on suspicion of murdering the 19-year-old black HSU student, but was later released due to lack of evidence. The case remains unsolved.

Although MARE is separate from the McKMAC, each committee meeting has a standing item on the agenda for updates on MARE activities.

“I have been waiting for McKinleyville to come out of the closet,” said McKinleyville resident Linda Evans at the May 30 McKMAC meeting.











































