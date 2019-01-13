McKinleyville Matters: The State of McK event is Jan. 23

(Note: The following item about a pop-up museum was submitted by Kelley Garrett.)

A $1,000 Humboldt Area Foundation Grassroots Grant has been awarded to the McKinleyville Organizing Committee (MOC), a group of volunteer McKinleyville citizens, to create a pop-up (limited-run) McKinleyville museum event.

The event aims to enliven and strengthen our community through a showcasing of the town’s past influences, and by providing current citizenry with an opportunity to envision and engage around the town’s future.

The museum will highlight our town’s unique story through the display of to-be-loaned historical photos, objects and local art. The pop-up event is anticipated to generate considerable buzz and community pride. With an opening date targeting May 2019, the event will be timed to coincide with the run-up to this years’ Pony Express Days.

The MOC is now seeking the loan of your McKinleyville items of historical interest, business related and/or personal to include photos, artifacts, local art and other interesting objects for temporary public exhibition. The MOC also has a wish list of items for which we are seeking local business sponsorship. Sponsors will be gratefully acknowledged both on-site at the museum, as well as in the local media.

Wish list for business sponsors:

• 30-day (or up to three-month) use of a commercial space to house the museum. Three-month use of storage unit, for temporary storage and sorting of museum items for exhibit

• 30 chairs for 30 days use.

• The 30-day use of 10 large tables.

• Cash donations for printing and production needs.

For sponsorship information and/or to loan museum items, please contact Kelley Garrett at [email protected] or (707) 497-4376.

State of McKinleyville

The annual State of McKinleyville meeting takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville.

Cyndi Bainbridge, president of the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce, will welcome attendees and Ken Hamik of CommUnity Pride & Peace will moderate the event. Panelists include Humboldt District Attorney Maggie Fleming; Fifth District Supervisor Stephen Madrone; Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal; California Highway Patrol Officer Paul Craft; Arcata Fire District Chief Justin McDonald; McKinleyville Community Services District Manager Greg Orsini; Humboldt County Planning and Building Director John Ford; and Neighborhood and Business Watch Team Leader Christine Willfong.

Those who attend will be given 3x5 cards on which they can write down questions, which may be asked by the moderator.

Dog & puppy training in McK

McKinleyville Parks and Recreation is offering a six-week course on dog and puppy training taught by instructor Delilah Huck. The classes will be held on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 14 through Feb. 18 at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville. The cost is $75 for residents, $80 for non-residents.

This beginner level course is designed to help you, the handler, learn how to become the leader in your relationship with your dog and for your dog to view you as such. Once you have accomplished this, your dog will begin to look to you for guidance. Each session will give you the tools for solving problems such as digging, chewing, mouthing and more. Lessons will include teaching your dog to come, sit down, stand, walk on loose lead, interact with people without jumping and go to a bed.

Huck has been teaching people how to train their dogs for more than 30 years and has experience in many areas of dog training from pet training, scent work, AKC competitive obedience, Schutzhund and more.

For more information or to sign up visit mckinleyvillecsd.com or call (707) 839-9003.

At the Six Rivers Brewery

Good Company performs Celtic music today, Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Dance as DJ D’Vinity spins throwback hits during the After Work Sessions on Friday, Jan. 11 from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Trivia Night takes place on Sunday, Jan. 13 starting at 8 p.m. Compete for Brewery Bucks. The first place prize is $50.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv takes place every Monday at 9 p.m.

• The Sunny Brae Jazz Collective performs on Tuesday, Jan. 15 from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Disaster Preparedness for Businesses

A Disaster Preparedness Seminar for Businesses will be held Saturday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Dow’s Prairie Grange, 3995 Dow’s Prairie Rd. in McKinleyville. Angelina Gregorio, a retired National Park Service ranger who has worked in all aspects of public safety and emergency response, will give a presentation. To register for the seminar, visit mckinleyvillechamber.com. The seminar sponsored by Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce and Dow’s Prairie Grange.

McK Chamber Mixer

The next McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce mixer will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Cher-ae Heights Casino in Trinidad. The event is free and all community members are welcome.

Middle School Dance

The next Middle School Dance is Friday, Jan. 18 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the McKinleyville Activity Center, 1705 Gwin Rd. in McKinleyville. From now through Jan. 13, tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at the McKinleyville Parks & Recreation office at 1656 Sutter Rd. or online at mckinleyvillecsd.com.

McK painting class

Have you always wanted to paint, but don’t consider yourself an artist? If so, McKinleyville Parks & Recreation has a class for you. A “But... I’m not an Artist” Paint Night will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McKinleyville Teen Center, 1705 Gwin Rd. in McKinleyville.

No experience is needed to take the class. All materials will be provided and participants will leave with a completed painting. The cost is $35. The theme for the night is Birch Tree. Bring a friend and a bottle of wine and have fun painting using acrylics. For more information or to sign up visit mckinleyvillecsd.com or call (707) 839-9003.















