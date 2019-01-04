McKinleyville Matters: Of beards and disasters

As a McKinleyville business owner, have you ever wondered what you should do if a natural disaster happened during business hours? What do you do with your staff? With your customers? There are countless photos on social media showing the damage in businesses after the recent 7.0 earthquake that occurred in Alaska. Not to mention the roads that have buckled, preventing any travel on those roadways.

Here is your opportunity to gather information to assist in building your own disaster preparedness plan. This promises to be two hours packed with information! Join the McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Dow's Prairie Grange, 3995 Dow's Prairie Rd. for a presentation by Angelina Gregorio.

Gregorio is a retired National Park Service ranger who has worked in all aspects of public safety and emergency response. Since moving to Humboldt County in 2012, she has used her Park Service experience and training in her current position as Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Mad River Community Hospital and as a community disaster planning educator.

Items that will be discussed include:

• The local emergency preparedness landscape

• What business continuity means to you

• Assessing your own vulnerabilities and liabilities

• Local threats and hazards

• Sources of information

• Preparedness recommendations

Please call the McKinleyville Chamber at (707) 839-2449 to register to attend.

Beard Growing to help McK Teen Center

Last year’s “Brew Your Beard” contest brought out some of the best; long beards, weird beards, bold beards and old beards. This year, Six Rivers Brewery hopes to see even more contestants take on their beard growing challenge.

Talia Nachshon, Six Rivers Brewery co-owner, is excited to make this contest an annual event, “I love seeing our community come together and have some fun in support of such a great organization”.

“Brew Your Beard” is an opportunity to keep the holiday giving spirit alive with a little friendly competition. This fundraiser will raise money for the McKinleyville Parks & Recreation Teen Center. The McKinleyville Teen Center is a partnership between McKinleyville Community Services District and the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. It currently serves close to 300 local youth ages 11 to 18.

Angelique Hennessy, McKinleyville Teen Center Unit Director, is excited to see the center partner with Six Rivers for a second year. She spoke of many new happenings which the contest will help support. Currently, the Teen Center is working on a drama program that gives teens an outlet to express themselves and let their creativity shine.

Funding is needed to help the program get costumes, props, and decorations that will create the best experience for the teens. The Teen Center also currently hosts a Cooking Crew program twice a week. Here, youth can work together and learn how to cook meals for their peers and volunteers of the center.

Donations are always welcomed to help supply food and other materials to the program. Six Rivers is thrilled to help support these Teen Center activities through funds raised through the Brew Your Beard competition.

Sign ups started on Jan. 1 and will close on Jan. 7. Interested beard growing competitors just need to come into the brewery to fill out a registration form, take a starting photo, and pay the $25 registration fee. The goal is for the contestants to refrain from shaving until March 17 when they will be judged at a “Beard Pageant” at the Brewery’s 15th anniversary celebration. Last year required participants to arrive clean-shaven, but this year Six Rivers is opening up the competition to include existing beards – which they hope will make for a more interesting pageant display. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories.

While the finale of this competition will no doubt be a hilarious good time, the real heart of the contest is raising money to help support programs at the Teen Center.

If individuals or businesses would like to donate funds or materials to the McKinleyville Teen Center, contact Angelique Hennessy, at (707) 840-0304.

This year, Six Rivers Brewery hopes to see even more contestants take on their beard growing challenge.

Talia Nachshon, Six Rivers Brewery co-owner, is excited to make this contest an annual event, “I love seeing our community come together and have some fun in support of such a great organization”.

“Brew Your Beard” is an opportunity to keep the holiday giving spirit alive with a little friendly competition. This fundraiser will raise money for the McKinleyville Parks & Recreation Teen Center. The McKinleyville Teen Center is a partnership between McKinleyville Community Services District and the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods. It currently serves close to 300 local youth ages 11 to 18.

Angelique Hennessy, McKinleyville Teen Center Unit Director, is excited to see the center partner with Six Rivers for a second year. She spoke of many new happenings which the contest will help support.

Currently, the Teen Center is working on a drama program that gives teens an outlet to express themselves and let their creativity shine.

Funding is needed to help the program get costumes, props, and decorations that will create the best experience for the teens.

The Teen Center also currently hosts a Cooking Crew program twice a week. Here, youth can work together and learn how to cook meals for their peers and volunteers of the center.

Donations are always welcomed to help supply food and other materials to the program. Six Rivers is thrilled to help support these Teen Center activities through funds raised through the Brew Your Beard competition.

Sign ups started on Jan. 1 and will close on Jan. 7. Interested beard growing competitors just need to come into the brewery to fill out a registration form, take a starting photo, and pay the $25 registration fee.

The goal is for the contestants to refrain from shaving until March 17 when they will be judged at a “Beard Pageant” at the Brewery’s 15th anniversary celebration.

Last year required participants to arrive clean-shaven, but this year Six Rivers is opening up the competition to include existing beards – which they hope will make for a more interesting pageant display. Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories.

While the finale of this competition will no doubt be a hilarious good time, the real heart of the contest is raising money to help support programs at the Teen Center.

If individuals or businesses would like to donate funds or materials to the McKinleyville Teen Center, contact Angelique Hennessy, at (707) 840-0304.















