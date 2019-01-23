McKinleyville Matters: Meet top local officials at the State of McKinleyville meeting tonight

The annual State of McKinleyville meeting takes place today, Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Azalea Hall, 1620 Pickett Rd. in McKinleyville.

Panelists include Humboldt District Attorney Maggie Fleming; Fifth District Supervisor Stephen Madrone; Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal; California Highway Patrol Officer Paul Craft; Arcata Fire District Chief Justin McDonald; McKinleyville Community Services District Manager Greg Orsini; Humboldt County Planning and Building Director John Ford; and Neighborhood and Business Watch Team Leader Christine Willfong.

At the Six Rivers Brewery

Good Company performs Celtic music today, Jan. 23 at the Six Rivers Brewery, 1300 Central Ave. in McKinleyville. Also at the brewery:

• Dance while DJ D’Vinity spins throwback hits during the After Work Sessions on Friday, Jan. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Trivia Night takes place on Sunday, Jan. 27 starting at 8 p.m. Compete for Brewery Bucks. First place wins $50.

• Karaoke with DJ Marv takes place every Monday at 9 p.m.

McK Chamber Mixer

The next McKinleyville Chamber of Commerce mixer will be held on Thursday, Jan. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Cher-ae Heights Casino in Trinidad. The event is free and all community members are welcome.















