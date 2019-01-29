McKinleyville Matters: McMAC to elect officers, discuss roads, planning issues

The McKinleyville Municipal Advisory Committee (McKMAC) meets today, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. in the McKinleyville Middle School Conference Center at 2275 Central Ave. in McKinleyville.

The county advisory committee will discuss the resignation of John Corbett, who served as the committee’s chair. The committee will elect new officers for the year.

The committee will also discuss the McKinleyville Community Services District’s letter to the Humboldt County Association of Governments regarding affordable housing allocations for McKinleyville and elsewhere in the county. The committee will also discuss the MCSD’s Strategic Plan, which is being updated, and may hear a presentation from Humboldt County Public Works Director Tom Mattson regarding the main roads entering McKinleyville.

The committee will also discuss general plan amendments for McKinleyville and a proposal for a pop-up museum in McKinleyville. The meeting is open to the public as required by law and time is set aside for public comment.

Join the McK Choir

If you enjoy singing and can carry a tune, join the McKinleyville Community Choir. You do not have to be able to read music, and there is no try-out. (However, practice is needed, and perfection is a goal.)

Registration started on Monday and continues for the next two Mondays, Feb. 4 and 11. There is a $50 fee, but scholarships and grants are available on a sliding scale.

There is a wide variety of songs scheduled for the season. After the weeks of practice and preparation, there are usually at least three public performances in June. Members come from all around the area – Trinidad to Scotia, out to Blue Lake, and many points in between, and they share the joy and camaraderie of making music together. (Research shows that music participation is good for one’s health, as well.)

Instrumentalists, other than keyboard, are invited to participate and start at a later date. If interested, call Jon Reisdorf, this season’s director, at (707) 822-4595.

The group meets at the Grace Good Shepherd Church, 1450 Hiller Rd. in McKinleyville on Monday evenings, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., off-street parking is available.

There are some carpools. Call Clare Greene, choir manager, 1 (831) 419-3247, to find out if there’s one that could help with your transportation, or if there are other questions.

The choir is open for all parts and would be especially appreciative of some baritones and basses. High school students are welcome, as well as all adult age ranges.

Hammond work day

The next Hammond Trail volunteer day will be Saturday, Feb. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will meet at the Vista Point/Clam Beach Overlook parking lot to resurface the trail down to Clam Beach with new water bars.















