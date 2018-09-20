McKinleyville CSD looking at yearly water and sewer rate increases through 2023

McKinleyville Community Services District press release

McKinleyville, CA – The McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD) Board of Directors have begun the process to adjust water and sewer rates, which would go into effect on January 1, 2019. The adjustment to the rates would be incremental over five years. The average customer would see an increase to their monthly bill of approximately $7 during the first year, $6 the second year, $4. the third year, $4 the fourth year and $3 the fifth year.

If you consume more or less water than the average customer (Customer 5), the analysis below shows the customer impact based on usage. Even with the proposed rate adjustment, MCSD’s rates would still be lower than the local average for water and wastewater services in Humboldt County, see below graph.

MCSD has proposed a rate adjustment in order to keep up with rising costs and to adequately pay for the maintenance and operation of our water and wastewater system, with the primary reason being the replacement of all McKinleyville underground water and sewer pipes.

Community members will have the opportunity to hear and speak about the rate adjustment during the Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 MCSD Board meeting, held at 7 p.m. at Azalea Hall in McKinleyville. MCSD provides water and sewer service to over 65,000 residential and commercial customers. MCSD adjusts water and sewer rates based only on financial needs related to the operation and maintenance of water distribution and sewer facilities, along with activities necessary for providing safe and reliable drinking water to our customers.

In the coming weeks, MCSD customers will receive notices in the mail with additional detail and instructions related to the adjustment process.













