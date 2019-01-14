Massive multi-violation cannabis operation raided in Samoa

Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

SAMOA – On Jan. 10, 2019, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) served a search warrant on the 900 block of Vance Avenue in Samoa.

Phillip Morgan Likos, 36, was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Humboldt County Environmental Health and HAZMAT Unit and the Humboldt County Planning and Building Department assisted in the service of the warrant.

The parcel investigated during the service of the warrant did not possess the required county permit and state license to cultivate or extract cannabis commercially.

During the service of the warrant, deputies located a substantial indoor cannabis cultivation operation and multiple butane honey oil (BHO) labs. Deputies eradicated approximately 991 growing cannabis plants. Deputies seized and destroyed approximately 8,479 pounds of cannabis trim, approximately 277 pounds of cannabis bud and approximately 26.5 pounds of concentrated cannabis (BHO). Deputies also located and seized over $13,000 in cash.

View photos of the Samoa facility here.

Assisting agencies found the following violations: Failure to submit a Hazardous Materials Business Plan (up to $5,000 fine per day, per violation); unauthorized storage of hazardous waste (up to $70,000 fine per day, per violation); failure to prevent a hazardous waste release (up to $70,000 fine per day, per violation); failure to make a hazardous waste determination (up to $70,000 fine per day, per violation); no EPA ID number (up to $70,000 fine per day, per violation); mismanagement of lead acid batteries (up to $70,000 fine per day, per violation); unpermitted cannabis operations; development within coastal zone without permit(s); building/property use or operation in violation of zoning code; construction of building/structure in violation of building, plumbing and/or electrical codes; additional violations with civil fines are expected to be filed by the assisting agencies.

This case is still under investigation. Additional arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office at (707) 445-7251.
















