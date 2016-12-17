Mary Ella Anderson: We will miss our local dreamers

An article by Natalya Estrada in the Dec. 7 issue of the Times-Standard highlights one of the ways our community will change because Donald Trump is going to become the president of our country. Even now, more than a month out from Trump assuming the presidency, it is clear that many have reason to fear this new regime.

Estrada writes about local Dreamers, undocumented students who have up till now been somewhat protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA policy that protected individuals brought to the U.S. as children. There are said to be about 65 of these individuals who are students at Humboldt State, and they are frightened and anxious about the new administration.

Most of us don't know these young people although they live in our community, attend our schools and our university. DACA has allowed them to gain a work permit; they have jobs here and pay in-state tuition. They are intelligent, ambitious and have dreams for a better future, as young people do. Till now, they have felt at least somewhat supported by the culture and economy to which they are contributors, but the new regime of the Republican Party under Trump is pledged to rid the country of these young people.

Even under the Obama Administration, deportations have been higher than one might imagine. Under Trump, it will only get worse. Some of these students will leave for winter break and not come back.

Even before this horrific shift in power to the dark side, there were natural-born citizens who talked of leaving the country. going to Canada perhaps as refugees. Canada apparently doesn't want us and this is probably true of many other countries. The world is full of refugees now, and our country has played a major role in creating them.

In Arcata, will we notice that these young people are gone? Surely we will be reduced and even impaired by their absence. There will be a social and economic impact on us from the loss of these students. Perhaps the education they have received in our country will be of great benefit to the country to which they return. I certainly hope so.

This is where 30 years of voting for the lesser of two evils has brought us. What will we do now that evil has prevailed?

