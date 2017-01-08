Mary Ella Anderson: Vive la résistance!

Despite the best efforts of a well-funded corporation to slime Hilary Mosher and discredit the very idea of rent protection for folks on fixed incomes, Measure V passed by a comfortable margin and is now the law of the land in all the unincorporated areas of Humboldt County.

I did a little phone banking for Measure V and, of the voters I contacted, the overwhelming majority had no trouble understanding that folks on fixed incomes were going to lose their homes without some protection from rent hikes. I'm assuming that the Board of Supervisors is feeling discomforted by this outcome and will have to do something to make it up to their real estate and development backers or risk losing their cushy jobs.

The Measure V campaign crew had their celebration and are now working to get incorporated cities to adopt the provisions of Measure V to protect their vulnerable citizens. If they don't, there's always the ballot. The thing is, there are more tenants than landlords and when government fails to address the needs of all its citizens, the other option is the ballot.

In Arcata, for instance, while Mosher, Patti Rose and Carrie Peyton-Dahlberg were able to get protection for mobile home residents in the unincorporated areas in less than a year, the City Council appears to be stuck in frozen molasses. Their latest gambit is to coerce park residents into making nice with the park owners. Councilmember Winkler and Mayor Ornelas have expressed dismay at the hostility some residents feel for their corporate landlord. They are attempting to modify tenant behavior to something they consider more seemly.

Patronizing is the word that comes to mind as the council forces its less affluent citizens to “negotiate” with the landed gentry. It is not surprising when you consider that the Arcata economy is heavily dependent on rental income. Those who own property need rising rents to maintain their economic status. It remains to be seen if feisty seniors are ready to knuckle under and kiss up to their economic superiors.

Mary Ella Anderson believes that resistance is required, especially when it seems futile.
















