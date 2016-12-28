Marching Lumberjacks on restriction, road trips canceled

Mad River Union

HSU – Humboldt State’s Marching Lumberjacks will be allowed to perform locally, but is still banned from playing outside the county.

The band announced the new development in a press release issued Dec. 22.

“We have been informed this week that the band will be allowed to perform at local events,” states a press release from the band. “However, at this moment, the band is restricted from representing the university outside of Humboldt County; this would include supporting our basketball teams on the road, as well as planned performances during the upcoming spring semester in Cloverdale, Davis and San Francisco.

“We are hopeful that this is the first step in restoring our ability in the upcoming semester to represent the students, the university, and the community up and down the entire West Coast,” the release continues.

On Dec. 17, the university announced that the band was temporarily suspended while an investigation was underway into alleged violations of university policies.

“The suspension follows the discovery in the band’s on-campus space of inappropriate printed materials and photographs, graffiti, open containers of alcohol and numerous safety and building code violations,” stated the university, which did not provide additional details.















