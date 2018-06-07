Man killed when car flips, hits tree near Stone Lagoon

Mad River Union

STONE LAGOON – The driver of a Honda SUV was killed this morning near Stone Lagoon when the car he was driving went off U.S. Highway 101, flipped over and collided with a tree. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At about 10:24 a.m. the man was driving northbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the west side of the road south of McDonald Creek Road. Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

A passenger in the vehicle, 32-year-old Sammy Martin of Belleville, Illinois, was transported to Mad River Community Hospital in Arcata with minor injuries, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. A dog belonging to the passenger was uninjured.

The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and transported the deceased man back to Eureka. One of the two southbound lanes of the highway were temporarily blocked.

The CHP is investigating the incident.































